Masoud Pezeshkian's statement on women's dignity clashes with the 74-lash sentencing of singer Parastoo Ahmadi and systemic gender oppression in Iran.

Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian sparked immediate backlash on Wednesday after issuing a social media statement claiming that the Prophet Muhammad championed the fight against violence against women. The comments appeared just days after a prominent Iran ian singer was sentenced to 74 lashes for performing in a live-streamed concert without wearing a hijab. Pezeshkian wrote on the platform X that the Prophet stood against discrimination and restored women's dignity, asserting that the flourishing of women is a source of pride for Islamic Iran.

President's Statement vs Legal Reality

The President's assertion that all laws and measures must be directed toward securing the rights, safety, and development of women stands in stark contrast to the legal framework currently enforced in the country. Human rights organizations have described the situation for women in Iran as gender apartheid, citing severe restrictions that define daily life. The legal minimum age for marriage is set at 13, and fathers retain the ability to obtain judicial permission to marry off daughters who are even younger.

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Women also encounter significant barriers when attempting to secure a divorce. The legal system grants men unilateral divorce rights, which can make it extremely difficult for a woman to prove sufficient grounds in court. Furthermore, Iran lacks specific legislation that criminalizes domestic violence or marital rape, leaving many victims without adequate legal protection.

Singer Lashed Over Concert Violation

The controversy erupted following the sentencing of popular Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi, who received 74 lashes on Monday. Ahmadi, along with four members of her production team, was punished in the central city of Qom for violating Iran's strict dress codes. The group had been sentenced in June by a court in Qom for a concert streamed online in 2024, which went viral and gained millions of views.

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The court ruled that the performance at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai violated Iran's legal and cultural norms, dubbing the event obscene and vulgar. Ahmadi and her team members, including Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia, and Mohsen Lashkari, appeared at the prosecutor's office in Qom where the sentences were carried out. Human rights groups have slammed the verdict, describing the punishment as a form of torture and a crime against humanity.

Compulsory Hijab and Social Unrest

Compulsory hijab laws in Iran apply to girls starting around age seven and are strictly enforced by morality police. These officers often use violence and intimidation to force women to comply with the requirement to conceal their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothing. In 2024, Iran passed a 'hijab and chastity' law, which has not yet been officially implemented but threatens women with severe punishments including fines, flogging, and prison sentences ranging from five to 15 years for repeat offenders.

National tension remains high following the 2022 demonstrations that swept across the Islamic Republic. These protests were triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman detained by morality police in Tehran in September for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. During the nationwide demonstrations against the clerical establishment, female protesters burnt their headscarves, leading to a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 476 people.

Critics Condemn Government Hypocrisy

Iranian activists have swiftly condemned President Pezeshkian's comments as hypocritical. Speaking to the Daily Mail, activist Niyak Ghorbani stated that the flourishing of women under the current regime is a reality defined by child marriage, bullets, the noose, and prison cells. Ghorbani argued that Iranian women have flourished in defiance of the regime, not thanks to it, and called for the ending of the government rather than negotiation.

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Activist Lily Moo added that the President's claims of safety are contradicted by the daily executions of innocent men, women, and children ordered by his government. Social media users flooded Pezeshkian's post with anger, pointing out the high rate of women being killed in the country. One comment asked why the President does not drop dead, while another highlighted the absurdity of whipping innocent girls while claiming to fight violence against women.