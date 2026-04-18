Iran Re-Imposes Strait of Hormuz Closure, Fires on Ships Amidst US Blockade Escalation

Iran has reversed its reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and fired on ships, citing retaliation for the US blockade of its ports. The vital waterway is now closed, with Tehran warning that any vessel approaching will be targeted, intensifying fears of a global energy crisis and renewed conflict.

Tensions in the critical Strait of Hormuz have flared once more as Iran has reversed its earlier decision to reopen the vital waterway. In a significant escalation, Iran 's Revolutionary Guard navy fired upon ships attempting to navigate the strait, a move described as retaliation for the United States ' continued blockade of Iran ian ports. The strait, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply typically flows, is now declared closed until the US blockade is lifted.

The Revolutionary Guard issued a stern warning, stating that any vessel found moving from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be regarded as cooperating with the enemy and will be targeted. This renewed aggression at the strait poses a serious threat to global energy security, potentially exacerbating the existing energy crisis and pushing the involved nations closer to renewed conflict. The war, which has now entered its eighth week, is nearing a fragile ceasefire deadline set for Wednesday.

Amidst this heightened military activity, Iran has indicated that it has received new proposals from the United States, with Pakistani mediators reportedly working to facilitate another round of direct negotiations. Earlier, Iran's joint military command had announced that control of the Strait of Hormuz had reverted to its previous state, characterized by strict management and oversight by the armed forces. However, reports from the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center indicate that Revolutionary Guard gunboats opened fire on a tanker, and an unidentified projectile struck a container vessel, causing damage to several containers.

India's foreign ministry has summoned Iran's ambassador in response to this significant incident, particularly concerning the firing on two India-flagged merchant ships, which occurred shortly after Iran had permitted several India-bound vessels to pass. The UK Maritime Trade Operations center confirmed a report of a tanker being approached by two IRGC gunboats approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman, with the boats reportedly opening fire. All crew members were reported to be safe and accounted for.

Iran's military has officially confirmed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping. State broadcaster IRIB announced that passage through this crucial route, vital for 20 percent of global oil and gas, now requires explicit approval from Tehran. This decision follows Iran's earlier allowance of a ship convoy to pass, a move that was subsequently rescinded in response to the perceived continuation of the US blockade against Iranian vessels. A spokesperson for Iran reiterated that control of the strait has returned to its former status, under the strict command of its armed forces, emphasizing that the situation will remain tightly controlled as long as the United States restricts the free passage of vessels to and from Iran.

The Revolutionary Guard Navy's warning to ships to remain anchored or face targeting underscores the severity of the current standoff





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