Iran Re-Shuts Strait of Hormuz Amid US Blockade Dispute and Escalating Tensions

Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route, in response to the United States' continued naval blockade of its ports. The move escalates tensions, with President Trump warning of potential military action if a fragile ceasefire collapses, while Iran insists on an appropriate response to what it calls a violation of international law. The closure risks significant disruption to global energy supplies and highlights the volatile geopolitical situation.

Iran has once again announced the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz, citing the United States ' refusal to end what Tehran characterizes as a naval blockade of its ports. This development follows a period of heightened tensions and warnings from President Donald Trump, who stated he might resume military action if the current fragile ceasefire disintegrates.

Iran's Central Military Headquarters, as reported by state broadcaster IRIB, declared that the waterway was shut anew due to Washington's failure to meet its commitments, and that passage would henceforth require explicit Iranian authorization. This announcement directly contradicts Iran's earlier declaration just hours prior that the Strait was entirely open, during which a convoy of eight oil tankers navigated the passage, according to vessel tracking information. The brief period of openness had previously provided a boost to global markets, with oil prices experiencing a decline following Tehran's announcement.

However, President Trump remained resolute, insisting that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would persist until a comprehensive agreement is reached, which in turn prompted renewed threats from Iran regarding the potential closure of the crucial route. On Saturday, Trump indicated he was still deliberating the extension of the existing truce, emphasizing that military intervention remained a viable option should negotiations falter.

In an interview with News Nation's Kellie Meyer, he expressed the possibility of having to 'start dropping bombs again,' while also acknowledging that he believed a ceasefire agreement was imminent. The sudden decision to close the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies transit, carries significant implications for global energy markets and risks reigniting regional instability.

Earlier, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had warned on X that the Strait would not remain open if the blockade continued. An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson corroborated this sentiment, asserting that Iran would deliver an appropriate response to what it termed a violation of the ceasefire, describing the US actions as a naval blockade.

The US Central Command reported on X that American forces had directed 21 vessels to turn back since the commencement of the blockade this week, accompanying the statement with an image of a US guided-missile destroyer patrolling the Arabian Sea. President Trump also voiced skepticism regarding the plans of Western allies to deploy a naval taskforce, comprising British and French assets, to patrol the Strait of Hormuz.

The leaders of Britain and France had announced their intention to dispatch warships to bolster the security of this critical shipping lane, a move that Trump dismissed via X as a futile effort, stating he had advised them to stay away and characterizing them as ineffective. These dissonant exchanges occurred on a day when Trump had lauded diplomatic efforts, praising Pakistan and Gulf allies for their mediation in facilitating face-to-face talks between US and Iranian envoys in Islamabad.

Despite the disagreements over the status of the strategic waterway, Pakistani officials, whose mediation facilitated the historic talks, urged both sides to finalize an agreement to end the conflict. Trump, in a separate interview, conveyed optimism about the progress, suggesting that a deal was close to being finalized with no significant obstacles remaining. This sentiment echoed his earlier remarks about potentially traveling to Pakistan to sign any agreement, fostering hopes for another meeting in Islamabad.

However, casting a shadow over these prospects, Trump reiterated his intention to maintain the US naval blockade in the absence of a peace deal with Iran, while also indicating an openness to extending the current ceasefire, which is set to expire on Wednesday. He informed reporters aboard Air Force One that the blockade would remain in place, regardless of whether the ceasefire was extended.

Previously, oil prices had already seen a decline due to expectations of a negotiated resolution to the conflict, and this downward trend accelerated on Friday as traders reacted positively to the optimistic developments.





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