Iran Rebuilds Taleghan 2 Nuclear Site After Israeli Strikes

Satellite evidence shows Iran is reconstructing the Taleghan 2 facility at Parchin despite Israeli airstrikes. This move raises alarms about renewed nuclear weapons research.

Host Catherine Barnwell of the Photo Evidence series has released a detailed analysis of satellite imagery focusing on the Taleghan 2 military facility within Iran. This specific site is located inside the vast Parchin military complex, situated approximately 20 miles southeast of Tehran. Barnwell argues that this location serves as a suspected home for the Islamic Republic's nuclear weapons program, highlighting the geopolitical tension surrounding the region.

Ongoing Destruction And Reconstruction Cycles

The Taleghan 2 facility was originally constructed in the early 2000s as part of the infamous Amad Plan, which was Iran's secret initiative to develop a nuclear warhead. The Islamic Republic has consistently denied the existence of this program, even though the 2015 nuclear deal under Barack Obama explicitly banned such weapons research. That agreement has since collapsed, leading to increased military activity at the site.

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Israel conducted major strikes on the complex starting in October 2024, effectively flattening the Taleghan 2 building. Iran responded by rebuilding the bunker, covering the new structure with concrete and earth to hide it from view. However, Israel struck the facility again in March 2026, destroying the newly constructed defenses. Satellite images indicate that Iran is currently rebuilding the facility for a third time.

Use Of Tarpaulin Canopies For Concealment

Recent satellite imagery reveals that Iran has erected a massive tarpaulin canopy over the entire damaged, buried structure. This cover completely obscures the work taking place beneath it from aerial and satellite observation. Barnwell suggests this tactic is intended to conceal the potential movement of new testing equipment back into the facility, preventing external verification of their activities.

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A central question remains whether Iran is replacing the high explosive containment vessel believed to have been destroyed in the March strikes. The facility is critical for conducting cold tests, which are mandatory final steps to engineering a functional nuclear warhead. These tests allow scientists to study the mechanics of a nuclear implosion without triggering an actual nuclear explosion.

Evidence From The 2018 Mossad Archive

When Israel's Mossad seized Iran's secret nuclear archive in 2018, it recovered documents and photographs providing direct evidence relating to Taleghan 2 from 2003. The archive documented a small cylindrical steel vessel installed inside the site to contain high explosive experiments. This equipment was used to compress uranium proxies during cold tests.

The recovered files revealed that Taleghan 2 was never fully abandoned after 2003. Experiments on nuclear explosives continued under tighter secrecy throughout the 2000s and 2010s. Iranian leadership ordered the program to be divided rather than destroyed in mid-2003, moving sensitive research into a covert track.

Scientists were dispersed across universities and front organizations so dual-use data generated at places like Taleghan could keep moving forward under academic cover. However, intelligence declassifications showed that Iran took that expertise off ice in the months leading up to 2024. The country quietly returned to the undeclared Taleghan 2 facility to resume top-secret active explosive research, defying previous international commitments.