Iran Rejects Hormuz Reopening, Faces US-Israeli Attacks Amid Peace Plan Discussions

Amid escalating tensions, Iran refuses to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and dismisses Trump's deadline as it reviews a potential two-tier peace plan involving a ceasefire and a comprehensive agreement. The conflict, now in its fifth week, continues to see attacks from the US and Israel, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and economic disruption across the region.

Tension escalates as Iran rejects the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and dismisses deadlines set by Donald Trump , while reviewing a potential peace plan involving a two-tier approach. The plan, if accepted, would initiate an immediate ceasefire, followed by negotiations for a comprehensive agreement to be finalized within a 15-20 day timeframe, according to a source familiar with the proposals.

The rejection of the Strait's reopening, a critical waterway for global oil and natural gas supplies, comes amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts, including overnight communications between Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and key US officials, such as Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. However, a senior Iranian official has stated that Iran will not accept deadlines while considering the proposal, and also highlighted Washington's lack of readiness for a permanent ceasefire, suggesting deep-seated challenges in reaching a lasting agreement. The situation is further complicated by threats from Donald Trump, who has escalated rhetoric with increasingly aggressive social media posts targeting Iran's energy and transport infrastructure, setting specific deadlines for potential retaliatory actions, which further intensifies the existing precarious situation.\Fresh aerial strikes reported on Monday across the region, mark over five weeks since the US and Israel began their attacks on Iran, resulting in widespread devastation, casualties, and economic disruption. Iran's response to the attacks has included the effective closure of the crucial Hormuz waterway and attacks on Israeli, US military bases, and energy infrastructure in the Gulf. The ongoing conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and significantly impacted economies, particularly through the surge in oil prices. Amidst the rising tensions, regional leaders have voiced concerns, with Anwar Gargash, an advisor to the UAE president, emphasizing the importance of guaranteeing access through the Strait of Hormuz in any settlement. He warned that any agreement that fails to address Iran's nuclear program, missiles, and drone capabilities would destabilize the Middle East, leading to a more dangerous and volatile environment. Over the weekend, Iranian strikes on petrochemical facilities and an Israeli-linked vessel in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates demonstrated Iran's ability to retaliate, despite previous claims of crippling their military capabilities. Furthermore, reports emerged on the death of Majid Khademi, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence organization, further underscoring the high stakes and impact the ongoing conflict has on key personnel on both sides.\Casualties and destruction continue to mount as the conflict persists, affecting both Iran and its neighboring countries. Israeli rescuers retrieved two bodies from the rubble of a residential building in Haifa following an Iranian missile strike. According to the US-based rights group HRANA, the war has claimed the lives of approximately 3,540 people in Iran, including at least 244 children. The conflict has also spilled over into neighboring Lebanon, where Israel has invaded southern areas, and struck Beirut in its fight against Hezbollah militants, who have been impacted by the U.S-Israeli war on Iran. Lebanese authorities report heavy casualties, including 1,461 deaths, among them at least 124 children. The continuous attacks have increased the displacement of people, disrupted economic activities and humanitarian assistance and created an environment of fear and uncertainty. The international community is actively engaged in mediating the situation, trying to find a path toward peace and stability. The ongoing events are closely monitored by global powers and international organizations, who are trying to manage the conflict and avoid any escalation. The ongoing negotiations and military activities are all pieces of the puzzle and any change will have a ripple effect throughout the entire region





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