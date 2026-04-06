Iran Rejects Trump's Deadline, Reviews Peace Plan Amidst Continued Regional Conflict

Iran dismisses former US President Donald Trump's deadline to accept a peace deal, while reviewing the proposal that involves a ceasefire and further negotiations. The conflict continues with attacks and counterattacks, impacting regional stability and global energy supplies.

Iran Refuses Hormuz Reopening, Reviews Peace Plan Amidst Escalating Conflict \The situation remains tense as Iran rebuffs calls to immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil and gas transport. The Iran ian government is currently reviewing a proposed peace plan , but has dismissed the deadline set by former US President Donald Trump for accepting the deal.

This proposal, reportedly a two-tier approach, entails an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement to be finalized within 15 to 20 days. Sources indicate intense diplomatic activity behind the scenes, with Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, engaged in overnight communications with US Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. However, a senior Iranian official has made it clear that Iran will not adhere to any imposed deadlines while assessing the proposed peace terms. The official also expressed reservations about the US's readiness to commit to a permanent ceasefire.\Simultaneously, the region is witnessing a continuation of aerial strikes, escalating the already precarious situation. Reports indicate that these attacks have been ongoing for more than five weeks since the US and Israel initiated their campaign against Iran, resulting in widespread casualties and severe economic damage, particularly through the impact on oil prices. In response to these attacks, Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supply, and has launched retaliatory strikes against Israel, US military bases, and energy infrastructure throughout the Gulf. This has led to international concerns over the potential for further escalation and the broader ramifications for global energy markets and regional stability. An advisor to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, emphasized that any potential settlement must ensure unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz. Gargash further cautioned that a deal that fails to address Iran's nuclear program, missiles, and drone capabilities would likely contribute to a 'more dangerous, more volatile Middle East'.\The ongoing conflict is marked by significant loss of life and substantial infrastructure damage. Reports indicate that over 3,540 individuals have lost their lives in Iran since the war began, including at least 244 children, according to US-based rights group HRANA. Additionally, Israel has expanded its operations into southern Lebanon, intensifying its conflict with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, which has resulted in heavy casualties in Lebanon, with authorities reporting 1,461 deaths, including at least 124 children. Furthermore, recent Iranian strikes, including those targeting petrochemical facilities and an Israeli-linked vessel in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, have underscored Iran's capacity to respond to the attacks despite claims by Donald Trump regarding the destruction of Iran's missile and drone capabilities. Meanwhile, the death of the head of the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence organization, Majid Khademi, has been reported by Iranian state media, adding another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation. The relentless attacks and counter-attacks highlight the fragility of the situation, the urgent need for a peaceful resolution, and the profound impact on civilian populations and critical infrastructure.





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Iran Strait Of Hormuz Peace Plan Conflict Ceasefire

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