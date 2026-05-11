Iran rejects US ceasefire offer; Trump threatens to resume bombing

Iran has responded to America's latest ceasefire proposal, which President Trump has rejected. The Trump administration's latest proposal aimed to end the war with Iran, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and roll back its nuclear program. Another sticking point in negotiations is Iran's highly enriched uranium, with the UN nuclear agency stating that Iran has more than 440 kg of enriched up to 60% purity, a short technical step before weapons-grade uranium.

Iran has sent its response to America's latest ceasefire proposal: President Trump rejects Iran 's offer of truce Iran insists on ending the war on all fronts , including those involving Hezbollah and shipping security.

Trump threatens to resume full-scale bombings if Iran does not agree on Strait reopening and nuclear rollback. Strain on global oil and gas market; Iran has largely blocked the strategic waterway since the war began. US Military in turn has blockaded Iranian ports since April. Clash of positions on highly enriched uranium, with US saying Iran has more than 440 kg enriched to 60% purity, while Iran denies this claim





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Middle-East Military & Wars Iran Ceasefire Offer Trump Strait Of Hormuz Enriched Uranium War On All Fronts Global Oil And Gas Market US Military Blockading Iranian Ports Iranian Revolutionary Guards Hezbollah Stabilizing Situation Russia State TV Stabbed In The Back

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