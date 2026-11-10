Iran Releases Video of Underground Missile City as Rubio Signals Diplomacy

Iran's Revolutionary Guards released footage of an underground missile city while Marco Rubio said economic pressure makes new combat unnecessary.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards released a new video on Tuesday showing an extensive underground weapons arsenal, with row upon row of missiles, launchers and military vehicles stored in what appears to be a large underground missile city. The footage comes as Iran and the United States continue a war that erupted in February, with peace talks still dragging on.

Iranian media showed Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of the country's armed forces, and Majid Mousavi, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Force, touring the complex. The broadcast came as diplomatic efforts intensified in Europe, where foreign ministers were gathering to discuss the conflict.

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Underground Missile City Footage Shows Arsenal Scale

The Revolutionary Guards released footage showing rows of missiles stored inside a labyrinth-like underground facility, alongside launchers and military vehicles. The Revolutionary Guards and Iranian state media have periodically broadcast footage of these bunkers throughout the war.

Just last week, as the United States held its midterm elections, Iran released a separate video showing rows of missiles stored inside a similar facility. That earlier clip also included footage of a missile being launched into the sky from a desert landscape.

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Abdollahi Warns of Retaliation Beyond the Region

Ali Abdollahi warned that any renewed attack on Iran could prompt a response that extends beyond the Middle East. He made the statement while touring the underground complex with Majid Mousavi, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Force.

Abdollahi said that if the enemy makes another move against Iran, the response will extend beyond the region. His warning came as Tehran pressed Washington to accept its demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio and Trump Signal Shift Toward Diplomacy

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he saw no need to attack Iran again, as diplomatic efforts to end the war increased. Rubio said the United States' squeezing of Iran's economy had made further attacks unnecessary.

Speaking after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris, Rubio said the economic campaign against Iran is so devastating that right now there is no need for major combat operations. He added that he had told allies this directly during the Paris meeting.

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On Monday, President Donald Trump said the conflict was effectively over and that further military strikes against Iran were highly unlikely. Trump had earlier described positive momentum toward ending the war, which erupted on February 28 with the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Trump kept open the possibility of new strikes, however.

G7 Paris Talks Focus on Strait of Hormuz

Foreign ministers from the G7 nations met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the Iran crisis and its security and economic repercussions. The French foreign ministry said the talks would also cover the wider situation in the Middle East, with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud joining the foreign ministers of Britain, Germany, Italy and France.

Britain's foreign minister Ed Miliband called for greater effort to end the conflict and warned of the economic damage caused by an ongoing stalemate. He said that the 'no war, no peace' situation is causing deep economic pain for our countries and that an all-out diplomatic effort is needed to prevent a nuclear Iran and get the Strait of Hormuz properly reopened.

Tehran said its offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days remains on the table, provided Washington agrees to a set of conditions. Those demands include ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending the US counter-blockade of Iranian ports.