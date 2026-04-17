Iran Reopens Strait of Hormuz Amidst Trump's NATO Criticism and Deal Assertions

Iran has announced the complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels for the remainder of a ceasefire, a move that has drawn a mixed response from Donald Trump. While Trump welcomed the reopening, he simultaneously maintained the US naval blockade against Iran and launched a harsh critique of NATO. The situation is further complicated by Trump's claims of an Iranian agreement to indefinitely suspend its nuclear program and the IDF's operational recap of actions in Iran and Lebanon.

Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open for commercial vessel passage for the remainder of an ongoing ceasefire, a move that has elicited a complex reaction from former US President Donald Trump . Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the decision on platform X, stating that the passage would be facilitated on a coordinated route previously outlined by Iran 's Ports and Maritime Organisation. This development appears to be linked to a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Following this announcement, Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, expressing gratitude for Iran's decision and referring to the vital waterway as the 'Strait of Iran.' He stated, 'Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!' However, Trump simultaneously asserted that the United States naval blockade would remain in full effect specifically concerning Iran, until a financial transaction between the two nations is entirely completed. He indicated that this process was expected to be swift, with most points already negotiated. Trump also took the opportunity to launch a fresh and forceful critique of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), advising the alliance to ‘stay away.’ He recounted receiving a call from NATO seeking assistance following the resolution of the Strait of Hormuz situation, to which he responded by telling them to keep their distance unless they intended to load their ships with oil. He characterized NATO as a ‘Paper Tiger’ that had been ineffective when needed. Earlier reports indicated that Trump had claimed Iran had agreed to indefinitely suspend its nuclear program and would not receive any frozen funds from the US. In a phone interview, Trump had stated that a deal to end the conflict, which began on February 28, was nearing completion, with talks for a lasting peace agreement anticipated over the weekend. He suggested that most of the significant points had been finalized. However, the Islamic Republic had not yet officially commented on any agreements beyond the opening of the Strait of Hormuz or the concessions related to its nuclear program as claimed by Trump. Trump also stated his decision regarding the leader of the US delegation for discussions with Iran was pending and did not rule out his own potential travel to Pakistan, the venue of previous talks. He denied that any moratorium on Iran's nuclear program would have a time limit, asserting it would be indefinite. Concurrent with these developments, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published an operational summary of its military actions in Iran and Lebanon. The IDF claimed successful operations in Iran, though specifics were not fully detailed in the provided text. In Lebanon, the IDF also claimed to have conducted operations. This comes amid reports that the US administration had prohibited Israel from continuing its bombing campaign in Lebanon. Trump's statements suggest a multifaceted diplomatic engagement involving de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, a potential resolution to a broader conflict, and ongoing tensions with NATO





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