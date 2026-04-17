Iran Reopens Strait of Hormuz, Trump Claims Nuclear Deal and Criticizes NATO

Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz fully open for commercial vessels amid a ceasefire, a move met with a mixed reaction from Donald Trump, who claimed Iran agreed to a nuclear deal and indefinitely suspend its program, while also launching a stinging attack on NATO.

Iran has announced the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping for the duration of an ongoing ceasefire, a development that has garnered a characteristic response from former US President Donald Trump .

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on the social media platform X that the passage for all commercial vessels through the vital waterway is now fully open, following a coordinated route previously announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This announcement coincides with a broader ceasefire in Lebanon, suggesting a potential link between regional de-escalation efforts and maritime access. Donald Trump, taking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, reacted to Iran's declaration by expressing gratitude. However, in a notable misstatement, he referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Iran,' highlighting a lack of precise terminology in his public remarks. Despite acknowledging the opening, Trump asserted that the US naval blockade concerning Iran would remain in full effect until a negotiated transaction with Iran is entirely completed, indicating that while the Strait may be open for commerce, broader sanctions and naval pressure persist. He suggested that this process was nearing completion, with most critical points already agreed upon. In parallel, Trump launched a sharp criticism of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), advising the alliance to maintain its distance. He recounted receiving a call from NATO offering assistance, to which he responded by telling them to stay away unless their interest was solely in acquiring oil. Trump characterized NATO as ineffective when needed, labeling it a 'Paper Tiger.' This strong rebuke comes as the situation in the Strait of Hormuz appears to be resolving, and it underscores Trump's ongoing skepticism and critical stance towards international alliances. The news also indicates that Trump has claimed Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program indefinitely, a significant development if confirmed by Iran. He further stated that Iran would not receive any frozen funds from the US as part of a deal to end a conflict that reportedly began on February 28th. Trump suggested that talks for a lasting peace agreement were imminent, with most key aspects already finalized. The Islamic Republic has not yet officially commented on any aspects of a potential deal beyond the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, nor on claims regarding concessions on its nuclear program made by Trump. Trump's administration had reportedly prohibited Israel from continuing its military actions in Lebanon, adding another layer to the complex regional dynamics. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released an operational recap of their interventions in Iran and Lebanon. The details of these operations are not fully elaborated in the provided text, but they are presented as part of the broader geopolitical narrative. The IDF's claims, juxtaposed with Trump's statements on regional de-escalation and Iran's maritime policy, paint a picture of intense diplomatic and military maneuvering in the Middle East, with the US playing a central, albeit unconventional, role under Trump's leadership. The successful opening of the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with these other significant claims, suggests a major shift in regional security and diplomatic relations, though the full extent and permanence of these changes remain to be seen





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