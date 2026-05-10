Iran Responds to US Proposal to End War, Drones Detected in Gulf Region

Iran has responded to an American proposal to end the war as peace talks continue, but further details are yet to emerge. Both sides reportedly want to stop hostilities and allow traffic through the strait of Hormuz while they negotiate a peace deal. Iran's response focused on ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon, and on the safety of shipping through the strait.

Iran has responded to an American proposal to end the war as peace talks continue, but further details are yet to emerge. Both sides reportedly want to stop hostilities and allow traffic through the strait of Hormuz while they negotiate a peace deal.

Iran's response, sent to mediator Pakistan, focused on ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon, and on the safety of shipping through the strait, according to Iranian state TV. It followed a US proposal to end fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program.

After some 48 hours of relative calm following sporadic clashes last week, hostile drones were detected over several Gulf countries on Sunday, underlining the threat still facing the region despite a month-old ceasefire. The Qatar Energy-operated carrier Al Kharaitiyat passed safely through the strait and was heading for Pakistan's Port Qasim, according to data from shipping analytics firm Kpler, the first Qatari vessel carrying liquefied natural gas to cross the strait since the US and Israel started the war on February 28.

Sources said earlier the transfer, which offered a modicum of relief to Pakistan after a wave of power blackouts caused by a halt to vital gas imports, had been approved by Iran to build confidence with Qatar and Pakistan, both mediators in the war. A Panama-flagged bulk carrier bound for Brazil that had previously attempted to transit the strait on May 4 passed through, using a route designated by Iran's armed forces, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Despite diplomatic efforts to break a deadlock between the two sides and the passage of the two vessels, the threat to shipping lanes and the economies of the region remained high. On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates said it intercepted two drones coming from Iran, while Qatar condemned a drone attack that hit a cargo ship coming from Abu Dhabi in its waters. Kuwait said its air defences had dealt with hostile drones that entered its airspace.

Tehran has largely blocked non-Iranian shipping through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried one-fifth of the world's oil supply and which has emerged as one of the central pressure points in the war. Arsenal survived a huge scare after Leandro Trossard's goal kept the Premier League title race firmly in their hands in a tense 1-0 win at West Ham.

Brits from rat virus cruise fly back to UK from Tenerife after stricken ship evacuated - as passengers told to isolate. The four-part drama follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl in his school. Studies of more than 3,000 adults found those who walked 8,500 lost an average of 4kg - and kept most of it off.

Army parachutes team on to remote British island to treat rat-virus victim in first-of-its-kind mission. Members of the UK's largest teaching union will take part in a formal ballot for strike action later this year





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Iran US War Peace Talks Strait Of Hormuz Hostile Drones Global Energy Crisis World Economy Arsenal West Ham Premier League Title Race Rat Virus Cruise Strike Action UK's Largest Teaching Union Jamie Miller Murder Of A Teenage Girl Studies Of More Than 3 000 Adults Army Parachutes Team Remote British Island Rat-Virus Victim

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