Iran's Execution Rate Surges to Highest Level in Nearly Four Decades

A new report reveals a dramatic increase in executions in Iran during 2025, reaching the highest level in 37 years. The report, compiled by Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM), documents at least 1,639 executions, a 68% increase from the previous year. The report highlights the use of the death penalty as a tool of repression, particularly targeting protesters and marginalized groups. The report also highlights the targeting of ethnic minorities.

A joint report released by Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) reveals a stark increase in executions in Iran during 2025. The report indicates that Iran ian authorities executed at least 1,639 people, the highest number in 37 years and a 68 percent increase compared to the 975 executions in 2024.

This figure translates to an average of more than four executions per day. The report also highlights that among those executed were 48 women, representing a significant increase in the number of female executions.

The NGOs emphasize that this alarming rise in executions reflects a deliberate strategy of oppression and repression by the Iranian government, particularly in the context of ongoing social unrest and protests. The report warns that the authorities are employing the death penalty as a tool to instill fear and prevent further challenges to their rule, especially after the crackdown on the January 2026 protests.

Hundreds of detained protesters still face the risk of death sentences. IHR requires two sources to confirm each execution. The majority are not reported in Iranian official media. The report also highlights that the Kurdish minority in the west and the Baluch in the southeast are particularly targeted. Executions are used as a political tool.

Raphael Chenuil-Hazan, executive director of ECPM, states that ethnic minorities and other marginalized groups are disproportionately represented among those executed. The report details the cases of several individuals executed in connection with the January protests.

These include young men like Amirhossein Hatami, Mohammadamin Biglari, and Shahin Vahedparast Kalour, who were accused of arson and convicted of 'Moharebeh' ('Enmity Against God'). The families of Biglari and Kalour were denied final visits. The regime hanged seven people in connection with the January protests.

The regime's actions demonstrate a pattern of using the death penalty to silence dissent and crush any form of opposition. This trend is alarming, and it underscores the urgent need for international scrutiny and intervention.

The report emphasizes the role of the judiciary, highlighting the convictions and sentences handed down by judges, including the 'Death Judge' Abolghassem Salavati, in these cases. Almost half of those executed were convicted of drug-related offenses.





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