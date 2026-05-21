Iran's new Supreme Leader hardens stance on peace plans, orders no uranium export

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has demanded that Iran's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, contradicting Donald Trump's peace plans. The directive by Iran's leader has been described as a huge blow to Trump's peace plans, as Israeli officials have claimed that the US President had assured Israel that Tehran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium will be sent out of the country and that any peace deal must include a clause on this.

Iran 's new Supreme Leader has hardened his stance on Donald Trump 's peace plans as he personally issued an order demanding that Tehran's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad.

Israeli officials told Reuters that the US President had assured Israel that Tehran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium will be sent out of the country and that any peace deal must include a clause on this. The directive by Iran's leader comes as a huge blow to Trump's peace plans. A fragile ceasefire is in place in the war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Only after such assurances are in place, Iranian officials said, would Iran be prepared to engage in detailed negotiations over its nuclear program. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not consider the war over until enriched uranium is removed from Iran, Tehran ends its support for proxy militias, and its ballistic missile capabilities are eliminated





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