Iran's Response and Ongoing War Threat in the Gulf

This text covers Iran's response to a mediator, the focus of the plan to end the war and the safety of shipping through the strait, the ongoing war between Iran and the U.S., the criticism of Iran's response by US President Donald Trump, and the passage of some vessels despite the threat still present.

No details of ran’s response have been released after they were sent to mediator Pakistan, but it is known to be focused on ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon, and on the safety of shipping through the strait .

However, it failed to indicate when the vital waterway might reopen. Iran's response was criticized by US President Donald Trump, who called it 'totally unacceptable'. Both sides reportedly want to stop hostilities and allow traffic through the strait. Some vessels have managed to pass, but the threat still remains.

The war, which started on February 28, has caused global energy crisis and poses a growing threat to the world economy





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Iran's Response To A Mediator End The War Safety Of Shipping Through The Strait Ongoing War Threat In The Gulf Iran-US Tensions Global Energy Crisis World Economy

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