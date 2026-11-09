France imposes sanctions on Iran after authorities link the Shahid Kaveh Group to a widespread cyberattack that destroyed millions in food stock across French supermarkets.

French authorities have officially identified Iran as the state actor responsible for a destructive cyberattack that disabled commercial refrigeration units across the nation. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed that the government will impose immediate sanctions on Iran in response to the incident. The attack targeted hundreds of commercial fridges and freezers, causing catastrophic food loss and significant financial damage to the retail sector.

Technical Mechanism And Damage Scope

The October 11 cyberattack exploited vulnerabilities in the temperature control systems of commercial refrigeration equipment. Cyber attackers programmed the systems to blow hot air at 50C, which raised internal temperatures to 36C. This sudden thermal surge caused perishable goods to spoil rapidly. Some units overheated to the point where they caught fire, creating additional safety hazards for supermarket staff and customers.

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The physical aftermath was visible across Paris and other French cities. Supermarket employees were seen carting boxes of perished meat and melted ice cream into giant trash containers. The total financial impact is estimated to run into tens of millions of euros nationwide. One French supermarket owner provided this cost assessment to Reuters, highlighting the severity of the economic disruption.

Attribution To Elite Iranian Cyber Unit

The Paris prosecutor's office attributed the attack to the Shahid Kaveh Group, an elite offensive cyber unit believed to operate under the service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. Investigators found evidence of Farsi language use within the malicious code. IP addresses traced back to devices located physically within Iran confirmed the geographic origin of the intrusion.

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Prosecutors have requested international arrest warrants against the leader of the Shahid Kaveh Group and his two deputies. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot summoned the Iranian ambassador to the foreign ministry to deliver a formal protest. Barrot stated clearly that there would be consequences for the state-sponsored activity, leading directly to the announcement of new sanctions.

European Expansion And Blood Bank Impact

The disruption did not remain confined to France. A second wave of hacking occurred later in the month, affecting more than 100 establishments across Europe. The attackers targeted refrigeration systems in various countries, demonstrating a coordinated regional campaign. The scope of the damage expanded to include critical infrastructure such as medical supplies.

Refrigerators used by French blood banks were among the affected units. Employees were forced to urgently move blood samples to different cold storage units to prevent spoilage. This escalation raised concerns about public health safety and the potential for attackers to target vital medical services in future operations.

Pentagon Investigation And Global Context

Similar incidents have been reported in the United States, suggesting a broader pattern of activity. In August, refrigerators in at least half a dozen military commissaries went out of commission. Pentagon investigators are treating these malfunctions as a suspected cyberattack and are collaborating with French officials to investigate the connection.

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A person familiar with the matter indicated that the Pentagon considers Iran a suspect in the August commissary hacks. The investigation remains ongoing. The Pentagon stated it is aware of speculation regarding a potential cyber incident but declined to offer further comment for security reasons. Analysts are monitoring the situation amid concerns over global cyber sabotage campaigns and the rising use of AI-powered attacks.