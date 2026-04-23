Iran Seizes Two Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Escalating Tensions

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has seized two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with the US and raising concerns about global oil supplies. The move comes amid stalled peace talks and accusations of ceasefire violations.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have escalated dramatically as Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC ) seized control of two container ships, the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and the Greek-flagged Epaminondas, in a highly publicized operation.

This action, captured on video and released by Iranian state media, is widely seen as a demonstration of power aimed at both the international community and the United States, particularly Donald Trump. The IRGC justified the seizures by accusing the vessels of 'tampering with navigation systems', 'jeopardising maritime security', and 'operating without authorisation' within the strait, a critical waterway for global oil and gas supplies.

This incident follows a previous attack on three vessels – the Francesca, the Epaminondas, and the Panama-flagged Euphoria – in response to the US interception of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship. The situation is further complicated by stalled peace talks between Washington and Tehran, with both sides accusing the other of violating ceasefire agreements. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Tehran's chief negotiator, has stated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is 'not possible' due to alleged breaches by the US and Israel.

Former President Trump's recent admission that there is 'no time frame' for ending the conflict with Iran has fueled frustration within the US, particularly among Republicans, as the conflict shows no signs of de-escalation. The IRGC has warned against any actions that violate regulations imposed by Iran in the strait, including a requirement for vessels to seek permission to transit and a tax on oil shipments.

The seized ships have been transferred to Iranian territorial waters for inspection of their cargo and documentation. Initial reports indicate damage to the MSC Francesca's hull and accommodation, with Iran claiming the vessel is linked to Israel. The attacks have already had a tangible economic impact, with oil prices surging on Thursday. Brent crude, the global benchmark, is currently trading around $103 a barrel, while US-traded oil has exceeded $94.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) reported that the Epaminondas was fired upon by an IRGC gun boat without prior warning, causing significant damage to its bridge, although the Greek Ministry of Shipping maintains that the vessel was not boarded and all crew members are safe. The Euphoria, owned by a UAE-based company, was also targeted, and the ship's master halted its progress after coming under fire.

The IRGC's actions represent a significant escalation in tensions and raise concerns about the security of maritime traffic in the region, potentially disrupting global energy markets and further complicating diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict. The situation remains volatile and requires careful diplomatic handling to prevent further escalation





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