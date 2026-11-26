Iran executes death sentence on Taraneh Rahimi following protest arrest. Family reports severe torture and coerced confessions by IRGC agents in Isfahan.

Twenty-one-year-old Taraneh Rahimi has been sentenced to death by hanging in Iran, marking one of six women to receive capital punishment this year in connection with anti-government demonstrations. Her twin sister, Romina Rahimi, received a 25-year prison term for aiding and abetting. The sisters were arrested in late January after participating in protests in Isfahan that escalated into the deadliest crackdown in the Islamic Republic's 47-year history.

Torture and Coerced Confessions Alleged

Taraneh Rahimi claims she was forced to sign a baseless confession after enduring severe physical abuse at the hands of interrogators. Her family states she was threatened that her sister would be raped in front of her if she refused to admit guilt. Masoud Nourmohammadi, the twins' cousin, reported that Taraneh has been so severely beaten that she can no longer walk properly. An untreated head injury has left her with an ear infection that affects her balance.

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When the twins' mother, Marzieh Nourmohammadi, first visited Dowlatabad prison in Isfahan in May, she could not recognize her daughters due to swollen and bruised faces. Her hair had been pulled out in patches from being dragged. The family asserts that neither sister committed the acts attributed to them, with no evidence existing that Taraneh possessed a bladed weapon as alleged by prosecutors.

Legal Charges and Political Context

Both sisters were tried regarding the January protests in Isfahan, where a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps security force was killed. According to a sentencing document cited by the BBC, Taraneh Rahimi was convicted of moharebeh, a capital offense under Iran's Islamic Penal Code defined as drawing a bladed weapon to endanger lives. Romina Rahimi was sentenced to 25 years for aiding this offense.

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However, the UN human rights rapporteur for Iran, Mai Sato, notes that there is no clarification of the specific acts attributed to each individual in the case involving ten death sentences. Amnesty International has characterized the charges against the twins as politically motivated. The January protests were triggered by economic crises and escalated into calls for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in opening US-Israeli strikes.

Government Response and International Reaction

The Iranian embassy in London rejected allegations of torture and claims that the death penalty was imposed solely for peaceful protest. It described such protests as a legitimate and protected right. The embassy argued that death sentences related to the January 2026 riot were delivered only in cases involving intentional murder or moharebeh involving weapons. This stance contradicts reports from Human Rights Activists News Agency, which records over 7,000 deaths and 50,000 arrests during the six-week period.

Taraneh and Romina Rahimi were abducted from their beds by masked men affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Their mother spent four months desperately searching for them before locating them in custody. The sisters have not been seen by their family since the sentencing occurred, highlighting the increasing use of capital punishment against women dissidents in Iran.