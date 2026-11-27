Satellite imagery confirms Iran used civilian space sites to develop nuclear-capable missiles with 4000km range. US and Israeli strikes targeted these facilities in Semnan province during the Iran War.

Iran utilized its civilian space infrastructure for decades to conceal nuclear weapon research and develop long-range missile technology capable of reaching Europe. A visual investigation by the Daily Mail, supported by satellite data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, reveals that Tehran built systems to launch one-tonne warheads over 2,500 miles. This dual-use programme was exposed following claimed destruction of seventy per cent of Tehran's space launch facilities by Israel and America during the Iran War.

Nuclear Capability and Launch Infrastructure

The Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Semnan province served as a primary hub for developing rockets like the Safir and Simorgh. While the Iranian Space Agency presented these launches for satellite communication, the Simorgh rocket could carry a one-tonne payload to 4,000km, roughly the distance to Berlin. This weight limit is critical as it matches the benchmark for a nuclear warhead. Satellite analysis shows US warplanes struck the site between March 24 and 26, heavily damaging the multi-storey gantry and administrative buildings where components were prepared. The destruction highlights how ostensibly peaceful research facilities were integral to strategic military capabilities.

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Strategic IRGC Operations and Solid Fuel

Approximately 100 miles northeast, the Shahroud Space Centre operated under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the regime's loyal military force. This facility was less discreet, featuring infrastructure explicitly designed for heavy rocket operations. Israeli jets targeted this site, damaging the rails used to position the giant rocket gantry and creating a significant hole in the launchpad itself. Crucially, the centre hosted workshops for mixing and casting solid fuel rocket boosters. This technology allows missiles to remain ready for launch for extended periods without the pre-launch pumping required for liquid fuel. Consequently, such missiles are harder to detect and stop before they ascend, significantly increasing their probability of successfully hitting targets like European cities.

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Consequences of Military Airstrikes

The coordinated airstrikes by American and Israeli forces have inflicted severe damage on Iran's most advanced launch sites. At the Imam Khomeini centre, administrative buildings were virtually levelled, disrupting the logistical chain for rocket preparation. Although the status of the gantry remains partially unclear, the loss of functional launch infrastructure represents a major setback. The exposure of these facilities has stripped away the secrecy Iran maintained around its military research. The international community now has visual evidence linking the civilian space programme directly to weapons development capabilities that threaten regional stability.

Future Outlook for Military Research

Despite the extensive physical damage to these key sites, Iran has already initiated reconstruction efforts and shows no intention of halting its research programmes. The loss of secrecy means future activities will face greater international scrutiny and potential intervention. The ability to launch nuclear-armed missiles across continents remains a strategic priority for Tehran. As construction resumes at the damaged sites, the focus will likely shift to hardening infrastructure against further aerial threats. The geopolitical implications of these developments continue to shape security concerns across Europe and the Middle East.