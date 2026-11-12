A second-hand car salesman and two associates were convicted of spying for Iran after attempting to target British journalists. The gang failed to locate their victims despite receiving detailed intelligence from Iranian handlers.

Mostafa Sepahvand and his associates Farhad Javadi Manesh and Shapoor Noori have been found guilty of spying for Iran in a London court. The convictions conclude a high-profile investigation into a failed assassination plot targeting British lawyers and journalists who oppose the Iran ian regime. The court heard that the defendants were hired as proxies by the Iran ian Revolutionary Guard Corps to perpetrate serious violence against their specified targets.

The Failed Assassination Plot

Mostafa Sepahvand, a forty-one-year-old former gym owner, was recruited to act as a hitman in exchange for a payment of one hundred and fifty thousand pounds. He arrived illegally in the United Kingdom in the back of a lorry in twenty-sixteen and had a documented criminal history. The operation was orchestrated by two intelligence officers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps who provided instructions through digital communications.

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Despite receiving detailed intelligence packages, the gang failed to locate their primary targets. Sepahvand was paid only five thousand pounds and was arrested on May third of last year before he could execute the planned attack. The trial revealed that the operation was haphazard, with Iranian agents offering money and inducements to so-called proxies without providing accurate location data.

Target Selection and Intelligence Failures

The primary targets included Mojtaba Pour Mohsen, Jonathan Turner, and Kambiz Hosseini. Mojtaba Pour Mohsen is a lawyer and founder of UK Lawyers for Israel. Jonathan Turner is also a founder of the same organization. Kambiz Hosseini is a dissident Iranian journalist and satirist who had previously received threatening messages from Iranian operatives.

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The intelligence provided to the gang was notably poor. On August fourteenth of twenty-twenty-four, Sepahvand received an aerial location of Jonathan Turner's work address in Lincoln's Inn and an address in Chancery Lane. However, the group often relied on information sourced from Instagram and Google rather than professional surveillance. Sepahvand complained to his handlers that he was being treated like an errand boy by individuals he called a bunch of idiots.

On December twelfth of twenty-twenty-four, the group filmed a house in St Dunstan's Avenue where Kambiz Hosseini was staying. They had been sent the dog's name and the color of the vehicle but lacked the registration number. Farhad Javadi Manesh questioned why they were playing a stupid game instead of receiving essential details. On March nineteenth of the following year, the group visited Canbury Business Park in Kingston-upon-Thames but only found a pub because they were given the wrong company name.

Threats and Digital Surveillance

Kambiz Hosseini had received a series of explicit threats prior to the plot being foiled. One message warned that Trump is barking like a dog and that Hosseini would be executed soon. Another message threatened that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps would do something to him. A third message referenced the Russian Federal Security Service, a strategic partner for Iran.

Farhad Javadi Manesh, a forty-six-year-old from Kensal Rise, assisted Sepahvand. Shapoor Noori, a fifty-seven-year-old from Ealing, also participated. Both Manesh and Noori arrived in the United Kingdom by small boat and claimed asylum in twenty-twenty-two. The prosecution stated that the ultimate objective was subject one or more of their targets to serious violence as retribution for their criticism of the Iranian regime.

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Context of Iranian Operations in the UK

This case marks the third time in three years that individuals have been recruited by Iran to target journalists in the UK. Previous investigations involved criminals recruited from Chechnya and Romania. One such group stabbed a journalist in a street in Wimbledon, south-west London. Iran has also recruited British-born proxies to launch arson attacks against Jewish targets in April.

Additionally, Iran was accused of being behind a security scare at RAF Fairford in September. The Woolwich Crown Court heard that the men's actions were part of a broader strategy by the Iranian state to silence critics abroad. The convictions highlight the ongoing efforts by British authorities to counter foreign interference and protect journalists and legal professionals operating within the country.