Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out attacks against a U.S. base in Jordan and 21 other targets in the Gulf on Wednesday in retaliation for American strikes around the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. launched air strikes against Iran on Wednesday after blaming Tehran for downing an American attack helicopter.

Iran 's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out attacks against a U.S. base in Jordan and 21 other targets in the Gulf on Wednesday in retaliation for American strikes around the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. launched air strikes against Iran on Wednesday after blaming Tehran for downing an American attack helicopter. A U.S. official said almost 20 Iranian targets had been struck by its forces in what was described as a "proportional and limited" attack. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it hit 21 targets across the region and warned more "severe" attacks would come.

The U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets targeted Iran defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites. Debris from interceptions fell over Jordanian territory but caused no injuries or material damage. Iran's top diplomat said foreign military forces near its territory "are at constant risk" and later vowed that there would be a response to the new U.S. strikes.

A study has also found that more than two hours of screen time a day in the days following a concussion could help teenagers recover more rapidly. Meanwhile, the UK's Stamp Duty has been criticized for putting major barriers in front of people seeking to buy a new home and must not be maintained in its current form. Think-tanks and economists on both the right and left agree that Stamp Duty has become a blocker to homeownership





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