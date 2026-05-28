Iran Strikes US Airbase in Retaliation for American Airstrikes

Iran's Revolutionary Guards attacked a US airbase early Thursday after American strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC warned of a more decisive response to any further aggression, while the US defended its strikes as defensive. The conflict risks escalating, with negotiations stalled and Trump threatening to finish the job.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on a US airbase early Thursday morning following American airstrikes against Iran ian military sites. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the operation at 4:50 a.m., stating that it targeted a US base in response to what it described as aggression.

The IRGC did not specify the location of the base but warned that any further attacks by the United States would be met with a more decisive response, placing responsibility for the consequences on the aggressor. Kuwait, which hosts a large US military installation, reported that it was responding to missile and drone attacks without disclosing their origin.

Meanwhile, in northern Israel, sirens were activated due to hostile aircraft activity, as Israel continues its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. The US military had conducted strikes overnight against a military site near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil shipments. The Pentagon described the operation as a defensive measure aimed at neutralizing threats to American forces and commercial shipping, following an attempted drone attack by Iran.

A senior US official revealed that Iran launched four one-way attack drones at a US commercial vessel, prompting the military to strike a drone launching unit on the ground. US Central Command forces shot down the four drones and struck a ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth. The official emphasized that these actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the fragile ceasefire that had paused hostilities since late February.

The escalation comes amid ongoing negotiations to end a three-month conflict that has resulted in thousands of casualties and sharply increased global energy prices. The war began on February 28 with coordinated US and Israeli attacks, leading to a stalemate and eventual ceasefire talks. US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's proposals during a cabinet meeting, stating that Tehran was very eager to reach a deal but had not yet presented satisfactory terms.

He warned that the alternative was to resume full-scale military operations to finish the job. Iranian state television had earlier reported details of a draft agreement that included lifting the naval blockade on Iran, restoring traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and withdrawing US forces from the Gulf. The White House dismissed that report as a complete fabrication, and Trump reiterated that no single power would control the strait, rejecting any arrangement with Oman and Iran to manage tolls.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted some progress but offered no concrete timeline. The mixed signals underscore the fragility of the talks, as both sides remain poised for further escalation





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