Iran Strikes US Base in Bahrain With Drones; Radar System Targeted

Iranian drones targeted a US radar system in Bahrain overnight. Bahrain intercepted the attacks, while the Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility citing US aggression in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran launched a coordinated series of drone attacks against a United States military installation in the Kingdom of Bahrain on the night of March 4, 2024. The Iran ian Revolutionary Guard Corps explicitly stated that the operation was designed to target the US air defense radar system located at the Al-Riffa helicopter base. This strike marks the second time in three days that the Gulf nation, which hosts a significant American naval presence, has come under direct fire from Iran ian forces.

Drone Attacks Target Al-Riffa Base

According to official statements released by the IRGC Aerospace Force, six drones were deployed to strike the specific radar infrastructure at the Al-Riffa facility. The Iranian military announced that these assets were fired in direct response to what they described as American mischief within the Persian Gulf and the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes. The attack was executed in two distinct waves during the early morning hours, with the first series of explosions recorded at approximately 4.00am local time, which corresponds to 0100 GMT.

Also read Iran Attacks LNG Tanker in Hormuz Strait Amid Rising Tensions

A second wave of blasts occurred later in the morning around 6.30am, or 0330 GMT, following a brief lull in hostilities. Residents of Bahrain reported hearing sirens and hearing explosions as the nation remained on high alert. The Iranian state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, posted on Telegram that the operation was a calculated move to disrupt US surveillance and defense capabilities in the region, framing the action as a defensive measure against ongoing American military activities.

Bahrain Intercepts and Issues Safety Alerts

The Kingdom of Bahrain officially confirmed that its national air defense systems successfully intercepted the incoming Iranian drones, preventing them from reaching their intended military targets. Despite the successful interception, the event triggered significant alarm among the local population, leading authorities to issue urgent public safety directives. The Bahraini interior ministry utilized the social media platform X to instruct residents to remain calm, seek the nearest safe location, and monitor official channels for updates regarding public safety and protection.

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Social media channels saw multiple alerts urging citizens to take shelter during the early hours, although initial reports did not specify the source of the threat immediately. The successful interception by Bahraini defenses highlights the active role of local air defense networks in mitigating regional escalation. This event follows a similar incident on Friday, where the Revolutionary Guards claimed to have targeted a US early warning radar system in Bahrain, an attack that the US military said was also intercepted with no reported casualties or structural damage.

Escalation Amid Regional Conflict and Warnings

The drone strikes occur against a backdrop of heightened tensions following surprise attacks on Iran launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. Since that date, the energy-rich Gulf region has borne the brunt of Iranian retaliatory measures. The Islamic Republic has actively restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy trading route, while simultaneously striking infrastructure across the region, including airports, seaports, and energy facilities. The IRGC issued a stern warning alongside the announcement of the Bahrain strike, stating that the Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed and any further aggression by the American enemy will be met with harsher and more forceful responses.

Complicating the geopolitical landscape, Israeli intelligence agency Mossad recently warned US President Donald Trump that Iran had plotted to assassinate him using explosive drones. This security threat adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict. The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American operations in the Middle East, reported last month that it had assisted Gulf countries in exporting 1.5 billion barrels of oil since the summer via the Hormuz route, underscoring the strategic importance of maintaining security in the region despite the ongoing hostility and attacks on military assets.