Iran launches aerial attacks on US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain, escalating tensions after a US strike on Qeshm Island disrupts Gulf stability.

Iran has launched direct military strikes against United States military installations in the Gulf region, marking a significant escalation in hostilities that threaten to derail ongoing diplomatic efforts. The attacks occurred on Wednesday and serve as a direct retaliation for a US airstrike on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. This renewed cycle of violence underscores the fragility of regional security and the persistent risks to global energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

Iranian Strikes Hit Kuwait and Bahrain Bases

The Iranian army announced that it had targeted US drone and missile installations at the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait. This military facility is a critical hub for allied forces, and the strike marks the first Iranian attack on the oil-rich nation since September. Kuwait confirmed that its air defense systems were actively countering hostile drone incursions during the assault.

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Bahrain also reported intercepting Iranian aerial attacks, marking the third such incident for the island nation this week. Bahraini officials accused Tehran of maintaining a systematic hostile approach toward the country, which hosts the US Navy Fifth Fleet. These coordinated strikes demonstrate Iran's willingness to engage directly with US assets in allied Gulf states.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen reported that it destroyed a cruise missile launched by the militia toward the Saudi capital of Riyadh. This interception highlights the multi-front nature of the conflict, as violence spills over from Yemen into the broader Gulf region involving US and allied forces.

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US Airstrike on Qeshm Island Triggers Retaliation

The immediate trigger for Iran's counteroffensive was a US military operation on Tuesday. US fighter jets fired on a Revolutionary Guards missile launch site located on Qeshm Island, a strategic location in the Strait of Hormuz. A US military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the strike was a direct response to previous Iranian attacks on US personnel and assets in the region.

Iranian media, citing an Iranian official, reported that the US attack did not damage critical infrastructure on the island. However, images emerged showing smoke rising from the area, indicating the tangible impact of the US intervention. This exchange of fire represents a significant hardening of positions between the two nations after weeks of proxy conflicts and indirect threats.

Diplomatic Channels Strain Amid Rising Tensions

Despite the military escalation, diplomatic efforts continue to operate in parallel. Qatari and Iranian officials met on Tuesday for talks aimed at bridging perspectives and narrowing the gap between proposals presented on the ground. The Qatari spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, emphasized the importance of these negotiations in de-escalating the situation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also held discussions in Oman, meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. Araqchi informed his counterpart about Iran's diplomatic initiative to end the war and discussed safeguarding maritime corridors. These talks are crucial given that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway carrying about one-fifth of global energy supplies before the war, is now partly blocked by Iranian actions.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Wednesday that he did not believe there was any imminent threat to the US capital, contradicting earlier reports. President Donald Trump had previously said the US was taking seriously the possibility of an Iranian plot involving a so-called dirty bomb. Iran's Foreign Ministry had denied these allegations on Tuesday, calling them baseless and without factual foundation.

Tanker Attacks Disrupt Global Energy Supplies

The conflict has severely impacted maritime trade, with a surge in tanker attacks since October threatening to strain global oil supplies further. On Monday evening, a liquefied petroleum gas tanker was struck by a projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, approximately two nautical miles off the Musandam Peninsula in Oman.

Maritime agencies believe the vessel was hit twice, with the second strike causing a massive fire onboard. The crew of 24 members was safely evacuated or rescued, though two injured seafarers were taken to a hospital in the port city of Khasab. One crew member remains missing as emergency services continue search efforts.

Footage from nearby vessels showed plumes of smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air as the tanker was engulfed in flames. This incident occurred just days after a US airstrike on a factory in Hodeidah, Yemen, and contributes to the instability that has pushed up global energy prices. The ongoing violence continues to fuel political anger and complicates diplomatic resolutions to the wider war that began on February 28.