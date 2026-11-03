Iran Unveils Missile Tunnels Amid US Bombing Fears and Nuclear Threats

Iran displays anti-ship missile tunnels as the US prepares for potential strikes. Reports suggest Trump considers nuclear options against Tehran's underground facilities.

Iran has released new video footage revealing a vast, labyrinthine tunnel network equipped with rows of anti-ship cruise missiles. This display comes at a moment of heightened tension, as fears grow that President Donald Trump may initiate a major bombing campaign against Tehran. The clip, published by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Telegram, also shows a missile launch from a desert landscape.

US Military Buildup in Middle East

The Pentagon is deploying an additional Patriot missile defense system to Israel from Texas to bolster regional security. Flight-tracking data confirms this movement alongside reports that American troops are being relocated from vulnerable bases in the Middle East. These preparations follow US directives to Gulf Arab nations to brace for short, intense bombardment after midterm elections.

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American forces in the region are actively restocking munitions while bomber aircraft and jet fighters prepare for potential strikes. An additional aircraft carrier strike group and Marine expeditionary unit are expected to join an armada of roughly twenty other warships operating in the Middle East next month. Some ships may rotate out, but the overall naval presence is significantly increasing.

Strategic Goals and Economic Costs

This major escalation aims to degrade Tehran's strength and push Iran toward a diplomatic deal. The ongoing conflict, now in its eighth month, has cost an estimated $47.1 billion by mid-October. Approximately sixty percent of this expenditure, totaling $29 billion, is attributed to munitions like Tomahawk and Patriot missiles.

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These figures exclude damage done to US bases in the region. The financial burden highlights the intensity of current operations. Military analysts note that the buildup is designed to force concessions from Iranian leadership through overwhelming pressure.

Nuclear Threats and Bunker Penetration

Former CIA agent John Kiriakou claims Trump is considering a nuclear strike on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain facility. He states the president seeks to break the final taboo around dropping nuclear bombs. Kiriakou told Piers Morgan Uncensored that Trump wants future presidents to feel empowered to use America's ultimate weapons more liberally.

Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News presenter, also claimed Trump may be within days of launching such a strike. Conventional bunker-buster bombs have struggled to damage the deep underground complex. A tactical nuke, like the air-launched 400 kiloton B61-11, could destroy everything inside.

Iranian Civil Defense Warnings

Iranian state TV broadcast warnings advising citizens how to survive a nuclear blast. Viewers were told to take shelter behind barriers and lie on the ground covering their heads. They were warned not to look at the intense flash or stay to watch the aftermath.

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The broadcast urged people to enter the nearest building once the blast wave passed. Citizens were instructed to wait twenty-four hours for official announcements giving the all-clear signal. These measures reflect growing anxiety over potential nuclear escalation.