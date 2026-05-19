The Iran war is said to be taking its toll on the jobs market in the UK, with the jobless rate unexpectedly rising to 5% and vacancies tumbling to a five-year low, according to new figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The first signs of the Iran war taking its toll on an 'already under-pressure jobs market ' have been revealed in new figures. Jobless rate rose unexpectedly to 5% in the three months to March - up from 4.9% in the three months to February.

Wage growth slowed down, while vacancies and payroll worker numbers also tumbled amid a sharp pull-back in hiring across hard-hit retail and hospitality sectors. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated the number of workers on UK payrolls slumped by 100,000 during April to 30.2 million, which is the largest fall since May 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Vacancies dropped by 28,000 quarter on quarter to 705,000 in the three months to April, which is the lowest level since the same period in 2021. Prominent economist Thomas Pugh stated that the plummeting payroll data was 'the first sign that the energy shock is weighing on employment.

' According to forecasts from the Bank of England, unemployment rate could reach 5.5% in 2027 and rise to 5.6% in a more extreme impact scenario. Revolt is sure to increase with gloomy jobs data making it less likely that the Bank will aggressively increase interest rates. The ONS figures also showed regular earnings growth fell back further in the latest figures, to 3.4% in the first quarter.

The number of payroll workers in retail and hospitality sectors was sharply lower, with retail estimated to be down 76,000 year on year in April and hospitality seeing a 75,000 drop. In the meantime, the rate of unemployment among 16 to 24-year-olds jumped to 16.2% in the three months to March - the highest level since 2015. 416,000 more people in work than a year ago is also shown in the latest figures.

Pat McFadden, Work and Pensions Secretary, stressed the latest figures. A Government-ordered review on youth unemployment led by social mobility expert Alan Milburn will play a key role in looking how to prevent young people falling out of work or education





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Iran War Jobs Market Unemployment Retail Hospitality Payroll Vacancies Economic And Geopolitical Uncertainty Rising Inflation Bank Of England Rate Hikes Young Workers Social Mobility Expert Alan Milburn Government-Ordered Review On Youth Unemploymen

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