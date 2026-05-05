Iran Warns 'Not Even Started' in Hormuz Standoff as Tensions Escalate

Iran's chief negotiator warns Tehran has 'not even started' in the battle to control the Strait of Hormuz following attacks in the waterway, while India condemns an Iranian drone strike on the UAE.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is rapidly escalating, with Iran signaling a willingness to further intensify its actions following recent exchanges of fire with the United States .

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator, delivered a stark warning, stating that Tehran has ‘not even started’ in the ongoing confrontation. This statement comes after Donald Trump’s announcement that US forces had downed seven small boats believed to be Iranian and his subsequent confirmation of Iranian attacks on ships navigating the crucial waterway. The President’s rhetoric has been particularly forceful, including a threat to inflict devastating consequences on Iran should attacks on US warships and commercial vessels persist.

The fragile ceasefire agreement, already tenuous, appears to be collapsing, raising serious concerns about the security of global energy supplies and maritime traffic. The exchange of threats and actions underscores the high stakes involved and the potential for a wider conflict in the region. The United States has offered to provide escorts for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, but this has not prevented further incidents, indicating the complexity and volatility of the situation.

Ghalibaf’s assertion that the current situation is ‘intolerable’ for America suggests Iran believes it holds a strategic advantage and is prepared to challenge US influence in the region. This escalation is occurring against a backdrop of broader regional tensions, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East which began in late February, and the potential for further disruptions to global energy markets.

The implications of a prolonged standoff or outright conflict in the Strait of Hormuz are far-reaching, impacting not only the United States and Iran but also major oil-importing nations worldwide. Adding to the regional instability, India has strongly condemned a recent Iranian drone strike on an energy facility in the United Arab Emirates, specifically targeting the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

The attack resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals, prompting a firm statement from India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians. India’s condemnation is particularly significant given its heavy reliance on imported energy, a supply that has been increasingly disrupted since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict.

As the world’s third-largest oil buyer, India typically sources approximately half of its crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, making the security of this waterway paramount to its economic interests. The UAE has directly blamed Iran for the drone attack, although Iranian state TV has denied any ‘pre-planned programme’ to target oil facilities in the UAE. This denial does little to alleviate concerns, as the attack demonstrates Iran’s capability and willingness to project force in the region.

The incident highlights the interconnectedness of regional security challenges and the potential for escalation stemming from seemingly isolated events. The disruption to energy supplies caused by the conflict is already impacting global markets, and further attacks on critical infrastructure could lead to significant price increases and economic instability. India’s call for de-escalation reflects a broader international concern about the potential for a wider conflict and the need for diplomatic solutions to address the underlying tensions.

The situation demands careful diplomatic maneuvering and a concerted effort to prevent further escalation. The United States and Iran appear to be locked in a dangerous cycle of provocation and response, with each side seeking to assert its dominance in the region. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil supplies, has become a focal point of this confrontation. The potential for miscalculation or accidental escalation is high, and the consequences could be catastrophic.

While the US has offered to escort ships through the strait, this measure has not been sufficient to deter attacks, suggesting that a more comprehensive approach is needed. This could involve increased diplomatic engagement, confidence-building measures, and a renewed commitment to international law and maritime security. The involvement of other regional actors, such as India and the UAE, further complicates the situation, highlighting the need for a coordinated international response.

The denial by Iranian state TV regarding a pre-planned attack on UAE facilities does not negate the fact that the attack occurred and underscores the lack of transparency and trust between the parties involved. The focus must be on de-escalating tensions, protecting civilian infrastructure, and ensuring the free flow of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Failure to do so could have devastating consequences for the region and the global economy.

The warning from Iran’s chief negotiator serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution





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