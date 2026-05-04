Iran Warns US Against Intervention in Strait of Hormuz as Trump Announces 'Project Freedom'

A top Iranian lawmaker has condemned former President Trump’s plan to escort foreign ships through the Strait of Hormuz as a violation of the ceasefire, while the US continues to review Iran’s proposal for ending the conflict. The situation remains tense with ongoing diplomatic efforts and a US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The geopolitical landscape surrounding the Strait of Hormuz is rapidly escalating, marked by a direct challenge to potential US intervention from a top Iran ian lawmaker.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission of the Iranian parliament, vehemently warned that any American interference in the newly established maritime regime of the Strait would be considered a breach of the existing ceasefire agreement. This strong statement followed former President Trump’s announcement of ‘Project Freedom,’ an initiative aimed at escorting foreign ships safely through the strategically vital waterway, which has become a focal point of tension following recent Iranian actions.

Azizi dismissed Trump’s proposal as ‘delusional posts,’ asserting that the Gulf region would not be managed by such pronouncements and expressing skepticism towards any ‘Blame Game scenarios. ’ Trump’s ‘Project Freedom,’ slated to begin on Monday, is presented as a ‘humanitarian gesture’ to assist ‘neutral and innocent bystanders’ caught in the disruption of maritime traffic. He stated his administration would guide ships from nations uninvolved in the current Middle Eastern conflict to safety, allowing them to resume their commercial activities.

Trump emphasized that these nations have expressed no intention of returning to the area until it is deemed safe for navigation. However, this offer has been met with staunch opposition from Iran, which views it as a violation of its sovereignty and a challenge to its control over the Strait. The Iranian perspective is that the waterway’s management falls within its purview, and external intervention is unacceptable.

The situation is further complicated by Iran’s recent actions, including attacks and threats against ships, effectively closing the Strait and subsequently offering safe passage via routes closer to its shores, sometimes with associated fees. The exchange of proposals between the US and Iran highlights the complex path towards de-escalation. Iran recently submitted a 14-point plan calling for an end to the war within 30 days, seeking a resolution rather than a prolonged ceasefire.

This proposal includes demands for the US to lift sanctions, end the naval blockade, withdraw forces from the region, and halt all hostilities, including Israeli operations in Lebanon. While Trump acknowledged reviewing the Iranian proposal, he expressed reservations about its potential for a successful agreement. This follows the rejection of a previous Iranian proposal earlier in the week. Despite these setbacks, diplomatic channels remain open, with ongoing negotiations facilitated by countries like Pakistan and Oman.

The current three-week ceasefire, while fragile, is holding, and discussions continue. The US has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports since April 13th, significantly impacting Iran’s oil revenue and exacerbating its economic challenges. The situation remains highly volatile, with the potential for further escalation if diplomatic efforts fail to yield a mutually acceptable resolution





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