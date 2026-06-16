Iranian Americans Protest Against Tehran Government at World Cup Match

A crowd of Iranian Americans protested against the Tehran government at a World Cup match in Los Angeles, waving anti-Iranian government signs and flags. The protest was in response to the crackdown on protesters in Iran and the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran in February.

Iran kicked off their World Cup in Los Angeles on Monday in front of a crowd that consisted of both fans cheering them on and Iranian Americans waving symbols of protest against the Tehran government.

The run-up to the match has been one of extraordinary drama off the pitch, with the team playing on US soil barely 24 hours after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in February. Many Iranian American football fans – many of whom fled the country after the Islamic Revolution – say they are torn between excitement at seeing the team on the world’s biggest stage, anger at Tehran’s crackdown on protesters and concern about Washington’s bombing campaign.

Around 300 to 500 protesters gathered outside the stadium, waving anti-Iranian government signs and flags. They said they did not want to attend the match as it would imply support for Tehran. Others went into the game but took with them symbols of protest, including the pre-revolutionary Iran flag, which is the same colors as the current official flag but has a different lion-and-sun motif.

Iran had threatened to halt matches if unofficial flags were brought in or slogans chanted, but the game against New Zealand on Monday proceeded as planned, finishing in a 2-2 draw. Fans of Iran pose with a pre-revolutionary Iranian flag joined with a Israel flag. Protesters demonstrate against Iran as soccer fans enter Los Angeles Stadium ahead of the World Cup match against New Zealand.

Iran is playing its first two matches in Los Angeles, whose metropolitan area is home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran. Numerous people carrying the lion-and-sun flag or wearing t-shirts with the symbol passed through security without any issue on Monday. Dozens waved the flag from their seats. Three people in the stands wearing white t-shirts emblazoned with the lion-and-sun motif said they had decided to wear them despite the warnings.

Some booed during the Iranian national anthem. Iranian fans celebrate during the team’s World Cup match against New Zealand. Other fans wrapped themselves in the official flag and complained that they had been heckled by the protesters. Some said they wanted to focus on their team – affectionately known as Team Melli – and forget the politics.

Iran’s participation in the tournament has been beset by controversy against the backdrop of the war. That followed nationwide protests in January inside Iran in which thousands were killed in a government crackdown





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Iranian Americans Tehran Government Protest Iran U.S. Israel Iranian Flag Lion-And-Sun Flag Protesters Crowd Los Angeles Stadium New Zealand Iranian National Anthem Iranian Fans Iranian Population Nationwide Protests Government Crackdown Controversy War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clyde campaign hits World Cup as billboards urge Americans to back Bully WeeThe League One club has taken its Clyde Worldwide campaign to the States

Read more »

Clyde campaign hits World Cup as billboards urge Americans to back Bully WeeThe League One club has taken its Clyde Worldwide campaign to the States

Read more »

Americans are saying one thing about Tartan Army in Boston amid World Cup feverThe Scots have truly left an impression as they take over Boston.

Read more »

Iranian World Cup Team Faces Flag Ban and Base Camp Relocation Ahead of Los Angeles OpenerIran's national football team will open its World Cup campaign against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, sparking protests from the local Iranian diaspora after FIFA prohibited the display of the historic Lion and Sun flag. The team has also moved its training base from Tucson to Tijuana due to visa and security concerns, highlighting the political tensions surrounding its participation.

Read more »