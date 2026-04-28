Iranian Dissidents Sing Defiant Song Before Execution

Heartbreaking video shows six Iranian political prisoners singing a song of resistance in their final moments before being executed by the regime. The footage highlights a dramatic increase in executions in Iran, raising concerns about escalating repression.

Disturbing footage has surfaced revealing six Iran ian political dissidents singing a defiant song of resistance moments before their execution by the Iran ian regime. The smuggled video, obtained by The Sunday Times, depicts the men gathered in the courtyard of Ghezel Hesar prison, a facility notorious for its harsh conditions and political prisoners .

The song, sung in Farsi, expresses unwavering commitment to freedom and a rejection of tyranny. The executed individuals have been identified as Vahid Baniamerian, Babak Alipour, Abolhassan Montazer, Pouya Ghobadi, Ali Akbar Daneshvarkar, and Mohammad Taghavi. The video provides a harrowing glimpse into the final moments of these men, who faced accusations of armed rebellion and membership in outlawed organizations.

Pouya Ghobadi, a 33-year-old electrical engineer, was reportedly tortured before his execution on March 31st. Vahid Baniamerian, also executed on April 4th, previously released a video message directly addressing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, asserting that he and his fellow dissidents were products of a struggle for freedom. He passionately called for a reassessment of international policies towards Iran, criticizing their failure to address the ongoing human rights abuses and the regime’s destabilizing actions in the region.

Other executed prisoners included Abolhassan Montazer, a veteran political prisoner with a history of imprisonment under both the Shah’s regime and the current Islamic Republic; Babak Alipour, a law graduate who spent three years on death row; Ali Akbar Daneshvarkar, a civil engineer and father; and Mohammad Taghavi, a 66-year-old lifelong dissident who refused to compromise his principles. Each man expressed defiance and unwavering commitment to their cause in their final statements and messages.

The emergence of this footage coincides with reports indicating a dramatic surge in executions in Iran. According to two NGOs, Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM), at least 1,639 people were executed in 2025 – the highest number in 37 years. This represents a 68% increase from the 975 executions carried out in 2024, and included the execution of 48 women.

The NGOs warn that this escalating trend poses a severe threat to political dissidents and protesters, with hundreds remaining at risk of capital punishment following the crackdown on protests in January 2026. The report suggests that the regime is utilizing executions as a tool to instill fear and suppress dissent, attempting to maintain its grip on power amidst growing internal and external pressures.

The sheer scale of the executions, averaging more than four per day, is unprecedented in recent Iranian history and signals a deepening crisis within the country. The organizations emphasize the urgent need for international action to address the human rights situation in Iran and prevent further loss of life





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