The Iranian Embassy in London is under fire for promoting a program encouraging Iranian residents in the UK to sign up for a 'martyrdom' initiative, raising serious national security concerns and prompting calls for action against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC).

The Iran ian Embassy in London is facing intense scrutiny and sparking significant national security concerns after promoting a program encouraging UK-based Iran ians to register for a 'martyrdom' initiative.

The program, known as 'Jan Fada' – translating to 'sacrificing life' – actively solicits 'proud Iranian compatriots residing in Britain' to pledge their willingness to die in defense of the Iranian regime. This recruitment drive, communicated through the embassy's official Telegram channel in Farsi, includes a chilling call to action: 'Let us all, to a man, give our bodies to be slain; For it is better than giving our country to the enemy.

' While the embassy claims the program does not promote hostility, security experts and members of the Iranian diaspora are sounding alarms, viewing it as a dangerous attempt at radicalization and a direct threat to UK security. The initiative is not isolated to the UK. Australian police are currently investigating a similar recruitment effort originating from the Iranian Embassy in Canberra.

Former security director Roger Macmillan, who previously worked with Iran International, a UK-based dissident news channel, described the situation as 'horrific' and warned that this represents a significant escalation in the regime's activities on British soil. He believes the program aims to identify and cultivate potential sympathizers, not necessarily limited to Iranian nationals, who could be persuaded to carry out acts supporting the Islamic Republic within the UK.

Macmillan further compared this tactic to a more aggressive version of Russian strategies, highlighting the regime's lack of discretion in its approach. Dr. Nadeh Fallah of the Iranian Human Rights & Allies group has called for the proscription of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), arguing that it is actively working to radicalize, recruit, and influence individuals within the UK.

The 'Jan Fada' program directs potential recruits to the Iranian Foreign Ministry website and its Mikhak system – a platform used by all Iranians for essential consular services. This raises concerns about data collection and potential tracking of individuals expressing support for the regime.

Investigations are underway to determine if recent attacks, including those targeting Jewish ambulances in London and a series of arson attacks on synagogues linked to the Iranian-backed group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI), have any connection to this recruitment drive. Despite growing evidence of Iranian involvement in hostile activities, including attacks against the Jewish community and Iranian dissidents, the promised legislation to proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist organization, pledged by Sir Keir Starmer, has yet to be introduced.

The Iranian Embassy maintains that the program is a legitimate expression of patriotic sentiment and does not advocate for violence, dismissing concerns as 'unfounded' and 'biased'. However, critics argue that the messaging is deliberately designed to appeal to extremist ideologies and foster a dangerous culture of fanaticism





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