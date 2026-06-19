Iranian Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Condemns Trump-Backed Peace Deal as Betrayal of Iranian People

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Crown Prince of Iran, has sharply criticized the peace agreement signed by Donald Trump, calling it a betrayal that ignores the Iranian people's aspirations for freedom. The deal grants Iran $300 billion and sanctions relief in exchange for nuclear and regional concessions, but Pahlavi warns the funds will empower proxy groups rather than the population. He also rebukes UK PM Keir Starmer for lifting sanctions and stresses that human rights must be central to any negotiation.

Iran ians feel betrayed by the peace agreement brokered by former US President Donald Trump , according to Reza Pahlavi , the exiled Crown Prince of Iran and a prominent opposition figure.

Pahlavi condemned the deal, signed in Versailles, as abhorrent because the fate of the Iranian people was nowhere in the discussions. He emphasized that the tens of thousands of Iranians killed during January protests did not die for a nuclear deal or the security of the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement provides Iran with $300 billion in reparations and sanctions relief in exchange for reopening the Strait, disposing of enriched uranium, and refraining from nuclear weapons development.

Pahlavi argued the funds would not benefit citizens but would instead strengthen Iran's proxy forces across the Middle East. He also criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for offering to lift British sanctions, accusing him of validating blackmail. While expressing disappointment, Pahlavi remains hopeful that the regime will ultimately fall, calling the deal untenable and illegitimate in the eyes of the Iranian people.

He urged Western leaders to link any negotiations to human rights abuses, including ongoing executions, and to stand with the Iranian populace in their fight for freedom. The deal has been met with controversy, as Israel has refused to withdraw from Lebanon as stipulated, and the Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei framed the terms as not implying acceptance of foreign viewpoints.

Pahlavi's comments reflect deep frustration among Iranians who feel abandoned by international diplomacy that prioritizes strategic interests over democratic aspirations





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