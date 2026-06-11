Iranian Loitering Munitions Challenge F-35 Stealth Superiority

Analysis of how Iran's infrared-guided loitering munitions may have successfully targeted a stealth F-35 fighter jet, exposing a critical vulnerability in radar-based stealth technology.

The recent events surrounding Operation Epic Fury have raised critical questions regarding the vulnerability of the most advanced aerial assets in the Western arsenal. For years, the F-35 stealth fighter has been heralded as the cornerstone of United States and Israeli air superiority, designed to be virtually invisible to the radar systems that guide most conventional anti-air weaponry.

Boasting a top speed of Mach 1.6 and a significant internal weapons payload, the aircraft was long considered nearly unkillable in contested airspace. However, this perception was shattered following footage released in March, which appeared to show one of these state-of-the-art jets being struck in mid-air.

US Central Command eventually confirmed that an F-35 was forced to make an emergency landing after an incident occurred within Iranian airspace, suggesting that the stealth capabilities of the jet were bypassed by a new breed of Iranian weaponry. Military analysts and experts, including foreign correspondent Chris Pleasance, suggest that the aircraft was targeted by a specific class of subsonic surface-to-air weapons known as the 358 and 359.

Unlike traditional missiles that rely on radar for guidance, these projectiles are categorized as loitering munitions, representing a hybrid between a drone and a missile. The operational mechanism of these weapons is particularly insidious; they are launched to a predetermined location where they then fly in a giant figure-eight pattern, effectively patrolling the skies and waiting for a target to enter their vicinity.

The 358 model is the smaller of the pair, measuring nine feet in length with a range of 60 miles and a top speed of 400 mph, carrying a warhead of up to 22 lbs. Its larger sibling, the 359, is twice the size, capable of reaching altitudes of 30,000 feet, speeds of 600 mph, and extending its range to 100 miles. The true danger of the 358 and 359 lies in their guidance systems.

While the F-35 is engineered to deflect radar waves, it cannot hide the intense heat generated by its engines. These Iranian munitions utilize infrared seekers to scan for thermal signatures against the cooler background of the atmosphere. Once a pre-programmed target signature is recognized, the munition dives toward the aircraft until contact is made, resulting in a direct explosion. This shift from radar to infrared tracking renders the primary defense of stealth aircraft obsolete.

The effectiveness of this technology has already been demonstrated against American Reaper drones, with reports indicating that 24 such drones have been lost at a cost exceeding 750 million dollars. Because Reapers are slow-moving and loiter over battlefields, they are easy prey for the 358's infrared sensors.

Furthermore, the strategic reach of these weapons extends beyond the borders of the Islamic Republic. Iran has reportedly supplied these loitering munitions to proxy groups, such as the Houthis in Yemen, where a 359 munition is rumored to have damaged a high-value Apache helicopter. This indicates that the weapons are not merely designed for drones but are capable of threatening major military hardware, including mid-air refueling jets and stealth fighters.

There is also speculation regarding the loss of a KC-135 Stratotanker over Iran; while some believe the crash was a result of a mid-air collision between two tankers, others suggest that the chaos and turbulence caused by these loitering munitions may have been the catalyst. The ability to launch these weapons from simple rail mounts on the back of trucks makes them a highly mobile and asymmetric threat, forcing a complete reassessment of how stealth aircraft are deployed in environments where infrared-seeking loitering munitions are present





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