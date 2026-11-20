Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi defiantly claims allegiance to Qasem Soleimani while facing terrorism charges for the alleged RAF Fairford plot. UK co-defendants also appear in court.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a 32-year-old Iranian-Iraqi national accused of being the mastermind behind the attempted terror plot against RAF Fairford, appeared before a Manhattan federal court on Friday. During a volatile hearing, the defendant declared his allegiance to the late Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020. US prosecutors allege that al-Saadi, a senior commander in the Iran-backed militia Kata'ib Hezbollah, orchestrated the September 27 attack on the Gloucestershire airbase using coded phone calls from his cell.

Courtroom Outbursts And Soleimani Allegiance

Al-Saadi erupted during the proceedings, shouting that he was a statesman rather than a businessman and insisting he had pursued FBI and Mossad agents for 12 years. He explicitly identified himself as part of the army of Qasem Soleimani, referencing the commander assassinated by the United States. Dressed in a beige prison uniform, the suspect appeared cheerful initially, winking at the press and audience upon his arrival at the courthouse in New York. After more than two hours of interruptions, he dismissed his legal team and requested that his family select new representation.

Also read Trump Warns of Iranian Bioweapon Threat and Dirty Bomb Plot in DC

While entering his plea, al-Saadi stated he was in a state of war and denied the specific charges against him. His defense lawyer Andrew Dalack expressed frustration regarding his client's solitary confinement and restricted communications. Dalack noted that al-Saadi had been fasting and had been awake since 5am on the morning of the hearing. The prosecutor, Jeffrey Coyle, argued that unrestricted communications could allow the defendant to inspire followers or pass messages.

Alleged Coordination From Prison Cells

US authorities accuse al-Saadi of being a senior commander in Kata'ib Hezbollah and operating Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, an alleged front for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Prosecutors claim he continued directing attacks from prison, using coded telephone calls to relatives to communicate with associates and arrange payments of more than $1million. Specific allegations include offering an undercover FBI informant, posing as a Mexican cartel hitman, $100,000 to carry out a bombing at a synagogue in the United States.

Advertisement

Al-Saadi faces eight terrorism-related charges in the US, including those linked to the attempted attack on the British airbase. US authorities have previously accused him of orchestrating at least 18 antisemitic attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and North America. These alleged crimes include the firebombing of a synagogue in London and the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green. Other alleged targets included Jewish sites in Amsterdam, Munich, and Paris.

UK Co-Defendants Face National Security Charges

Parallel legal proceedings are underway in the United Kingdom, where two British men are charged under the National Security Act 2023 in connection with the RAF Fairford plot. Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, and Nouman Essghir, 25, appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink on Friday. Both men are scheduled to deny the charges against them and will face trial next year at Woolwich Crown Court. A four-week trial is set for November 22 next year.

Mohmed Abdulkarim is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service by acting as an intermediary for a handler known as Ali. Prosecutors claim he purchased equipment for the mission and received payments totaling around £70,000. Nouman Essghir is charged with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK, relating to an alleged reconnaissance mission where he filmed the perimeter of RAF Fairford on August 22. Essghir is also alleged to have been among five men who drove petrol-filled vans to the base on September 27.

Immediate Impact And Ongoing Investigation

The suspected plot prompted Donald Trump to withdraw US bombers from RAF Fairford after three suspicious vans were discovered near the base. Iran has denied any involvement in the alleged conspiracy, while the two British men continue to contest the charges brought against them. A member of the group reportedly called the police after being warned by the organizer that a bomb was inside the vehicles, although no explosives were found. The case highlights the complex network of alleged international terrorism involving both US and UK jurisdictions.