Iranian Pastor Implores World Leaders Not to Abandon Jailed Protesters

An Iranian Christian pastor, Farshid Fahti, who endured torture and a broken leg during five years of imprisonment, is calling on global leaders to prioritize the release of thousands of protesters currently held in Iranian jails. He shares harrowing accounts of prison brutality and executions, urging diplomats to place the plight of these prisoners at the forefront of international negotiations, particularly amidst stalled peace talks.

Farshid Fahti, an Iran ian Christian pastor who endured five brutal years in prison, including a year in solitary confinement where his leg was broken during beatings, has issued a desperate plea to world leaders. He implores them not to abandon protesters currently languishing in Iran ian jails, fearing they will be left to perish. Mr.

Fahti, 46, detailed horrific experiences, including constant threats of execution and witnessing fellow inmates being stabbed, dismembered, and even having their remains stored in freezers by regime forces. His own detention was for the sole offense of practicing his Christian faith. His five-year ordeal, beginning with his arrest in December 2010 and transfer to the infamous Evin Prison, was marked by extreme duress. For 361 days, he was confined to a two-meter by two-meter solitary cell, a period during which he genuinely believed his end was near, having even written his final words. He described the psychological torment of being offered release only to be dragged back into confinement. Following solitary, he was moved to a general ward filled with political prisoners, subjected to violent cell raids by guards searching for contraband. During one such raid, his leg was broken, and other prisoners suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull. Tragically, one of these injured inmates was executed days later, while state television falsely reported no one was harmed. In another instance, he was deliberately placed in a cell with an Al-Qaeda terrorist for two weeks, a constant and palpable threat to his life due to his religious identity. His plight continued with a secret transfer to Rajai Shahr Prison, notorious for its harsh conditions and described by Mr. Fahti as a place where prisoners lived in perpetual fear of execution. He recounted sharing a cell with dangerous criminals, witnessing friends he played chess with one day disappear the next, having been executed. The uncertainty and despair within these prisons are profound, he explained. Many inmates, facing inevitable execution, reach a state of utter exhaustion, begging for the process to conclude quickly. Others desperately seek any glimmer of hope, whether through connections or legal avenues, to stave off their impending fate. Even after his release in 2015, Mr. Fahti's life remained fractured; his wife and children were forced to flee Iran, and his wife later divorced him. His son was a toddler and his daughter seven when he last saw them before his imprisonment, and he was separated from them for a decade. Despite living abroad, he remains under the shadow of fear, believing the regime's reach could extend to him. Mr. Fahti's impassioned appeal comes at a critical moment. The Iranian regime, seemingly emboldened after failing to immediately crush Israeli-US strikes, has escalated its use of the death penalty. Since capital punishment resumed on March 18, over 150 political prisoners, predominantly young men and teenagers arrested during recent protests in December and January, have been hanged. Among the executed are 18-year-old musician Amirhossein Hatami, 19-year-old Mohammad Amin Biglari, and 19-year-old Iranian wrestler Saleh Mohammadi. These protests, which began organically but were amplified by calls from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and former US President Donald Trump's promises of support, have resulted in mass detentions. Mr. Trump had previously pledged 'help is on its way' following reports of the regime's violent suppression of protests, which some estimates claim led to over 30,000 deaths in January. However, the plight of these detained protesters is conspicuously absent from current peace proposals being discussed. As US and Iranian peace talks in Pakistan teeter on the brink of collapse following Vice President JD Vance's abrupt departure, Mr. Fahti urges diplomats to prioritize the freedom and well-being of prisoners at the negotiation table. He expressed the deep-seated fear among Iranians that the international community will move on, leaving those imprisoned to their fate. "Iranians feel abandoned after the ceasefire," Mr. Fahti stated, voicing the collective anxiety that the world will forget them and allow them to die in their cells





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