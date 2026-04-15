Iranian Pastor's Plea: Free Protesters from 'Rotting Jails'

A former political prisoner, Farshid Fahti, who suffered severe abuse and a broken leg during five years in Iranian jails, urges world leaders to prioritize the release of thousands of protesters currently imprisoned. His testimony highlights the brutal conditions, executions, and the ongoing crackdown on dissent following recent demonstrations.

Farshid Fahti, an Iranian Christian pastor who endured a harrowing five-year imprisonment marked by torture and a broken leg, has issued a desperate plea to global leaders. He urges them not to abandon the thousands of protesters currently languishing in Iranian jails, a situation exacerbated by recent crackdowns. Fahti's ordeal included 361 days of solitary confinement in a cramped two-meter cell, during which he was subjected to numerous beatings that ultimately resulted in a fractured leg.

He was arrested and mistreated solely for his Christian faith, facing constant threats of execution. His testimony paints a grim picture of the conditions within Iranian prisons, where he witnessed fellow pastors being brutally murdered, with one even dismembered and his remains hidden in his own freezer. Many of Fahti's fellow inmates were hanged, and although he was released in 2015, countless others remain incarcerated. The notorious prisons are now overflowing with individuals arrested during the widespread anti-regime protests of December and January. These demonstrations, which began spontaneously and gained momentum following calls from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, were also reportedly encouraged by promises of support from Donald Trump. With ongoing peace talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan hanging precariously in the balance following Vice President JD Vance's abrupt departure, Fahti implores diplomats to prioritize the plight of prisoners in their negotiations. He recounts his own terrifying experiences, including threats of execution and the psychological torment of being told he was about to be released only to be dragged back into confinement. His leg was broken during a violent raid on his cell, an incident that also saw another prisoner suffer a fractured skull. This event occurred while state media falsely reported that no one had been injured, a deception that deeply shocked the already traumatized inmates. Fahti was also held for two weeks with an Al-Qaeda terrorist, a constant and terrifying threat due to his religious beliefs. He was later transferred to Rajai Shahr Prison, known as one of Iran's most brutal facilities, where for a year he was incarcerated alongside dangerous criminals. He witnessed many prisoners around him being executed, describing the unbearable uncertainty and the desperation of those awaiting their fate. Some pleaded for execution simply to end the agonizing wait, while others desperately sought any form of help to avert their sentences. Even after his release, Fahti's life remained shattered. His wife and two young children were forced to flee Iran, and his wife eventually divorced him. He was separated from his son, who was a toddler at the time, and his daughter, then seven years old, for ten years. Despite living abroad, Fahti lives in constant fear of the regime's reach. His harrowing account comes at a critical time, as Iran, seemingly emboldened by the lack of immediate impact from US-Israeli strikes, has intensified its execution of political prisoners. Over 150 individuals, predominantly young men and teenagers arrested during the recent protests, have been hanged since capital punishment resumed on March 18. Among the executed are 18-year-old musician Amirhossein Hatami, 19-year-old Mohammad Amin Biglari, and 19-year-old Iranian wrestler Saleh Mohammadi. Mr. Trump's earlier pledge of 'help is on its way' after initial reports of mass protests and killings in January has not translated into tangible support for those now imprisoned and facing execution. Fahti expressed the profound sense of abandonment felt by Iranians following what they perceive as a global ceasefire, fearing that the world will move on and leave them to their fate. He was first arrested in December 2010 at his mother-in-law's home and taken to the notorious Evin Prison, where his 361-day stint in solitary confinement began





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Iranian Pastor Implores World Leaders Not to Abandon Jailed ProtestersAn Iranian Christian pastor, Farshid Fahti, who endured torture and a broken leg during five years of imprisonment, is calling on global leaders to prioritize the release of thousands of protesters currently held in Iranian jails. He shares harrowing accounts of prison brutality and executions, urging diplomats to place the plight of these prisoners at the forefront of international negotiations, particularly amidst stalled peace talks.

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