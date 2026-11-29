Taraneh Rahimi, sentenced to death for protests, was rushed to the hospital after falling down stairs in an Iranian jail. Her sister Romina received a 36-year sentence.

Taraneh Rahimi, an Iran ian citizen serving a death sentence for participating in anti-government demonstrations, has been urgently transferred to a medical facility following a severe incident inside a correctional facility. The twenty-one-year-old activist reportedly suffered significant injuries after falling down a flight of stairs while in the custody of prison authorities in Isfahan. This latest development adds to the growing international outcry regarding the treatment of political detainees and the escalating use of capital punishment in the Islamic Republic.

Incident Details and Alleged Guard Abuse

Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) provided a detailed account of the events that occurred on Friday, stating that the prisoner lost her balance and fell after a prison official verbally abused and singled her out. The organization claimed the guard was picking on Ms. Rahimi immediately before the incident. Her cousin, Masoud Nourmohammadi, who resides in the United States, confirmed the severity of the situation by stating that hospital staff had admitted her. He alleged that the fall was not accidental but that she had been thrown down the stairs by guards.

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Medical reports indicate a severe deterioration in her health since the event. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact nature of her injuries or provided further updates on her condition. However, prior reports suggested that Ms. Rahimi had endured beatings so severe she could not walk properly. Her cousin also disclosed that she is suffering from an ear infection resulting from an untreated head injury sustained during her detention.

Twin Sister Romina and Broader Case Context

Taraneh Rahimi is not the only family member facing long-term imprisonment for her involvement in the protests. Her twin sister, Romina Rahimi, was handed a thirty-six-year prison sentence in the same case. Both sisters were arrested in late January after joining anti-government demonstrations that swept across Iran. They were taken from their beds by masked men affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Their mother, Marzieh Nourmohammadi, spent four months desperately searching for them before locating them at Dowlatabad prison in Isfahan in May.

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Upon their first visit, the family could only recognize the twins by their voices due to severe facial swelling and bruising. Their lawyers submitted a formal complaint alleging that both women were tortured and sexually abused during interrogation. The investigation into these claims is currently overseen by an official the family accuses of torturing the detainees. The twins were tried in connection with protests in Isfahan, an area where a member of the IRGC security force was killed during the unrest.

International Response and Legal Arguments

Amnesty International has condemned the trial as grossly unfair and torture-tainted, describing the death sentence against Taraneh as a violation of international human rights standards. Mai Sato, the UN human rights rapporteur for Iran, identified Taraneh as one of six women sentenced to death this year for their roles in the demonstrations. While the number of men sentenced to death is significantly higher, Sato noted that women are being executed at a rate not seen in decades as part of a surge in politically motivated punishments.

The Iranian embassy in London rejected these claims, labeling reports of increased death penalties as misleading. The embassy categorically denied allegations of torture and argued that capital punishment was not imposed solely for peaceful protest. They stated that sentences related to the January unrest were delivered in cases involving intentional murder or Moharebeh, defined as taking up weapons with intent to threaten lives or property. A sentencing document cited by the BBC stated Taraneh was convicted of Moharebeh for drawing a bladed weapon with intent to endanger people.

Impact on Citizens and Ongoing Crackdown

The January protests were initially triggered by Iran's deepening economic crisis but quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The subsequent crackdown resulted in what HRANA described as the deadliest operation in the Islamic Republic's forty-seven-year history. HRANA, relying on internal networks, reported that more than seven thousand people were killed and over fifty thousand arrested in just over six weeks. The Iranian government has acknowledged that more than three thousand individuals lost their lives during this period.

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While Taraneh Rahimi remains hospitalized, her family continues to seek support and justice. The sisters have not been seen by their family since receiving their sentences in August. Amnesty International maintains that the charges against the twins are politically motivated. The incident in Isfahan highlights the dangerous conditions faced by political prisoners and the lack of transparency from Iranian authorities regarding the health and safety of those behind bars.