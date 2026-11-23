Parastoo Ahmadi receives 74 lashes and a travel ban in Qom for an online concert, sparking global human rights condemnation.

Parastoo Ahmadi, a prominent Iranian vocalist, was subjected to seventy-four lashes on Monday as authorities enforced a harsh judicial ruling in the central city of Qom. The punishment was imposed for performing a musical concert without a hijab, a violation deemed severe by the country's strict legal framework. The execution of the sentence followed a verdict handed down in June by a Qom court, which determined that Ahmadi and her colleagues had breached Iran's cultural and legal standards.

The Core Legal Ruling and Immediate Punishment

Parastoo Ahmadi and four other individuals from her production team appeared at the prosecutor's office in Qom to serve their sentences. Alongside the flogging, the court issued a two-year prohibition on all artistic and musical activities, as well as a two-year ban on traveling outside the country. These penalties were levied on charges of offending public decency by producing and publishing content classified as obscene and immoral on online platforms.

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The Viral Concert and Judicial Background

The legal proceedings originated from a concert streamed online in 2024, which went viral and accumulated millions of views across various digital platforms. The event took place at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai, where Parastoo Ahmadi performed in a long black sleeveless dress without head coverings. She opened the performance by stating she was a girl who wanted to sing for the people, and also performed a patriotic song titled Az Khoone Javanane Vatan.

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Human Rights Reactions and Legal Analysis

International human rights organizations and legal experts have strongly condemned the verdict. Roya Boroumand of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre for Human Rights described the concert as an act of defiance, noting the significance of singing pre-revolutionary songs. Lawyer Moein Khazaeli of the Dadban center argued that the punishment constitutes torture under international conventions, labeling it a crime against humanity due to the judicial system's legal acceptance of such physical penalties.

Impact on the Music Community and Future Outlook

The sentencing triggered widespread outrage among Iranian musicians and citizens, with exiled singer Googoosh and musician Hossein Alizadeh publicly expressing support for the artists. The case highlights the enforcement of the 2024 hijab and chastity law, which mandates severe punishments for women deemed to be promoting indecency. Despite an appeal rejection in September by the Qom Provincial Court of Appeal, the enforcement marks a significant escalation in the regime's crackdown on artistic expression.