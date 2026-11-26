Global condemnation grows as 29-year-old singer Parastoo Ahmadi receives 74 lashes in Qom for performing without a headscarf, while her punisher speaks in London.

The brutal punishment meted out to an Iran ian singer has become the focus of global condemnation. Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, is nursing 74 agonising welts across her back after being lashed for committing the 'crime' of performing without covering her head in the holy city of Qom in 2024.

Legal Conviction and Physical Sentencing Details

A video of the performance was uploaded to her YouTube channel, and in June a criminal court in Qom convicted her and her bandmates of 'offending public decency through vulgar and immoral content online'.

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In addition to the lashes, she was sentenced to a two-year travel ban and given a prohibition order against any musical activity for the same period.

After her lawyer this week confirmed that the physical punishment had been carried out, one British-Iranian dissident, Bita (who asked that we don't use her full name because she still fears the regime's reach even on British soil), told me she knows how medieval the torture is, having spoken to many of its female victims.

The setting is usually the dank basement of a prison, where blood streaks the walls and the smell of urine hangs in the foetid air.

'It is a sadistic environment where the guards are insulting you even as they strip you,' she said.

Systematic Torture Methods and Psychological Abuse

To women who have fallen foul of the morality police, guards will shout 'whore' with relish, as they begin touching and stripping their victim.

'Some women are left totally naked, others have their tops taken off,' said Bita, who works for the activist organisation Stage of Freedom.

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Several guards will likely have surrounded Ms Ahmadi, their whips and lashes laid out in front of her.

To prolong the fear and agony, they have been known to stroke the face of their victim with their lash, before the whipping begins.

The punishment is start-stop - bouts of lashes conducted with short intervals in between them.

Each time, the victim is unaware of when they will start again and the pain is exacerbated by mental torture.

In addition, for showing her hair and shoulders and daring to dress 'immodestly', Ms Ahmadi would likely have had to repeat a prayer of repentance.

'It is a physical assault but also a psychological one,' said Bita.

'They demand to know why she betrayed the law.

There is a barrage of questions and abuse even as the lashes continue.'

Historical Precedents and Victim Testimonies

For the 'lucky' ones, at the end they are sent home to recover.

For others, such as Nasrin Roshan - a political prisoner who was left unable to walk for six months after being whipped on her feet in the 1980s - the lashes were only the beginning.

Following her flogging in prison, Ms Roshan was taken to the institution's dreaded '209 section' - a torture wing where she was raped and then placed in a wooden coffin, in turn, for days on end.

'In those days, so many people were being whipped that we were in a huge room and I was put on a bed with four men sitting on me,' recalled Ms Roshan, now a UK resident and campaigner for Ban The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).

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'As they whipped, I cried out.

They told me that unless I was quiet, they would increase the number of lashes from 40 to 80.'

She still bears the scars on her feet, 40 years on.

The Punisher Speaking in Britain Amidst Outrage

The precise details of Ms Ahmadi's fate are not publicly known, but her bravery is clear for all to see in the video of her 2024 performance.

Wearing a long, black, sleeveless gown, she declared: 'This is a right I could not ignore, singing for the land I love passionately.'

The 'imaginary concert', as she coined it, had no audience: instead it was posted online and has reached 3.3 million viewers.

But the grim tale has a sickening twist, for the man responsible for her punishment is to be feted in Britain.

Incredibly, Saied Reza Ameli, one of the regime's architects of the crackdown on women's clothing, will be a keynote speaker at a London conference next month.

The former IRGC commander was the secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution from 2019 to 2023 and pushed the morality police to take a hard line on women who fail to wear headscarves.

Women like Parastoo Ahmadi.

He has now been invited to London by the Islamic Human Rights Commission - which has been criticised for its links to Iran - to speak about Islamophobia.

'I don't understand how the Government - which proscribed the IRGC a few months ago - is allowing an ex-commander of this terrorist institution to speak to the British public in any capacity, let alone the man who was behind the arrests and the attacks on women who showed their hair,' said Bita.

'If this isn't a red line, what is?'