Multiple Iranian teen girls, including Sogand Moshtareki and Sepideh Raeisi, are murdered by husbands or family members. Reports highlight rising femicide linked to forced child marriages and domestic abuse in Iran.

Iranian authorities and human rights organizations are investigating a disturbing series of murders involving teenage girls, highlighting the lethal consequences of child marriage and domestic violence in the Islamic Republic. Sogand Moshtareki, a fourteen-year-old student from Kerman Province, was beaten to death by her twenty-year-old husband on November 6. This tragedy occurred just ten days after she gave birth to her first child.

Sogand Moshtareki Murder Details

Sogand Moshtareki had been forced into marriage at the age of thirteen, a union that subjected her to severe isolation and abuse. According to the National Council of Resistance of Iran, her husband confessed to the murder, citing family disputes as the motive. The organization Iran Human Rights reported that her husband restricted her contact with her family and locked her inside their home whenever he went out.

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The fourteen-year-old had already survived a traumatic traffic accident before her forced marriage. She was still recovering from those injuries when she was compelled to carry the pregnancy that preceded her murder. Her death underscores the extreme vulnerability of minors trapped in involuntary marital arrangements.

Parallel Case of Sepideh Raeisi

On the exact same day as Sogand Moshtareki's murder, Sepideh Raeisi, a twenty-one-year-old pregnant woman from Fars Province, was also killed by her husband. Like Moshtareki, Raeisi had been forced into marriage at the age of thirteen and had endured years of domestic abuse.

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Raeisi had a three-year-old child and was four months pregnant at the time of her death. She attempted to pursue a divorce, which allegedly triggered her husband to shoot her. The attack resulted in the death of her unborn child and left her mother injured. The NCRI Women Committee stated that forced marriage denies girls their rights to education, personal development, and free choice.

Rising Femicide and Honor Killings

These specific cases are part of a broader epidemic of violence against women and girls in Iran. The NCRI reported that in October 2026 alone, there were at least twenty-four cases of femicide in the country. Most of these victims were killed in their own homes by men known to them, although officials note that many cases likely go unreported.

UK-based broadcaster Iran International reported that at least eighty-four women and girls were killed between March 21 and October 13. In seventy-five of these cases, the perpetrators were known to the victims. Additionally, Hengaw, a human rights organization, recorded at least two hundred and seven femicides across Iran in 2025.

Helia Fattahi and Sogand Sayyadi Tragedies

Other recent cases illustrate the diverse methods of violence targeting young women. Nineteen-year-old Helia Fattahi was murdered by her parents in the western city of Sanandaj after she disclosed her pregnancy from a relationship. Her parents allegedly forced her to swallow approximately thirty anticonvulsant pills and then suffocated her with a pillow after she survived the initial attempt.

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On November 15, the body of sixteen-year-old Sogand Sayyadi was found in Kermanshah. Her father, Kioumars Sayyadi, allegedly beat her severely in front of classmates and staff at Razvan Girls' High School after the school summoned him regarding her contact with a prospective suitor. Sayyadi had warned the school that her father would harm her if he took her home.

Ongoing Violence and Legal Response

The wave of violence continued into mid-November with the shooting of Sadaf Haghbin, a twenty-three-year-old woman, at her birthday party in Gilan province on November 18. Local media identified her former boyfriend as the gunman, with reports suggesting the motive was her refusal to marry him. These incidents have intensified scrutiny on the legal and social protections for women and children in Iran.