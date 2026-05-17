Iranian Threats and Countermeasures in the Gulf Region

The news text discusses the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran in the Gulf region, with the US destroyers, fighter jets, and Apache helicopters hunting down IRGC fast boats and coastal batteries. It also mentions the Qatari tanker turned back to port and the cargo ship hit near the port of Qatar. The text further highlights the efforts to counter Iran's drone and missile threats, including the Ukrainian anti-drone specialists and the Sky Map system. Additionally, it mentions the converted cargo vessel spotted at the UK-US island base of Diego Garcia and the UK's deployment of a new low-cost missile system.

American destroyers, fighter jets, and Apache helicopters are continuing to hunt down IRGC fast boats threatening commercial ships in the contested Strait of Hormuz and blast enemy coastal batteries.

A Qatari tanker turned back to port Tuesday as it approached islands from where Iranian rocket-firing boats and torpedo-carrying Ghadir submarines launch out of concealed inlets and underwater caves. Another cargo ship was reportedly hit near the port of Qatar, and satellite images show a tanker on fire and leaking. With the threat of Iran's assault looming large, Ukrainian anti-drone specialists are being brought in by the Gulf states to leverage their expertise.

The wall of steel being built in the Gulf region is designed to mirror Ukraine's Sky Map system, which connects a network of sensors, radars, and cameras to triangulate the approach of incoming drones. The Sky Map can also be accessed by warships equipped with new laser weapons designed to 'fry' drones in midair. Despite the measures, top Delta Force and Seal Team Six commandos may be plotting a major hit in Iran.

A converted unregistered cargo vessel equipped with helipads, accommodation for 150 men, and satellite-linked surveillance and electronic warfare systems has been spotted at the UK-US island base of Diego Garcia, a staging area for operations in the Gulf. The UK has deployed a new low-cost missile system in the Middle East to shield forces and citizens from drone attacks.

The Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) is being fitted to RAF Typhoon fighter jets, enabling them to destroy targets precisely and at a fraction of the cost of missiles currently used





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Gulf Region Tensions Countermeasures Drones Missiles Sky Map APKWS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Iran war could test the best logos and brand designsWhat if more big brands have to ditch their colours?

Read more »

Cuba is out of oil. But Trump will struggle to take advantageThe US President's war with Iran gives him little room for another foreign intervention

Read more »

UAE reports drone strike at nuclear power plant as Iran war deadlock enduresThe drone hit an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

Read more »

Iranian state TV host fires at UAE flag during live broadcastThere were no reports of injuries or radiological release, but it highlighted the risk of renewed war as the Iran ceasefire remains tenuous.

Read more »