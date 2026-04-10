Iranians Commemorate Khamenei's Death Amidst Unraveling Ceasefire Hopes

Memorial gatherings across Iran commemorated the death of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, even as the ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran appeared on the verge of collapse. Disagreements over the ceasefire's terms, particularly regarding Lebanon, and intensified military actions cast doubt on the prospects for peace in the region.

Thousands of Iran ians commemorated the death of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in memorial gatherings across the country, as the fragile ceasefire between the US, Israel , and Iran appeared to be unraveling. The commemorations, marking the 40-day mourning period since Khamenei's death on February 28th, saw citizens holding portraits of the deceased leader and waving the flags of the Islamic Republic.

Major rallies took place in Tehran, Urmia, and Gorgan, cities where strikes had temporarily ceased following a ceasefire agreement. However, the agreement, intended to halt attacks for two weeks, was showing signs of collapse due to significant disagreements between the involved parties regarding its terms. The US and Israel maintained the ceasefire did not include Lebanon, where a major offensive was underway, while Iran and mediators such as Pakistan asserted the peace plan encompassed a complete cessation of hostilities in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen. Israel's intensified bombing campaign in Lebanon on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of over 180 people, further fueled tensions and cast doubt on the ceasefire's viability.\The 40th-day memorial ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei drew hundreds of thousands of people to Tehran. Participants gathered, carrying banners and flags, in a massive march to honor the late Supreme Leader. Khamenei, who had led the Islamic Republic for more than 36 years, was killed in a strike at the age of 86. His death triggered a wider conflict that spread across the Middle East, with Iran retaliating against Israel and Gulf nations it accused of facilitating US strikes. The state funeral, initially planned, could not be held because of the ongoing war. Mojtaba, Khamenei's son and successor, was not present at the memorial, as he was reported to have been wounded in a strike. President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the tribute and was photographed with attendees, with state television broadcasting the images. The national tribute commenced at the exact time of the strike that claimed Khamenei's life. Some attendees viewed the ceasefire agreement as a victory for the regime, but disagreements quickly emerged about the specifics of the deal. Different plans were circulated by different parties.\The conflicting interpretations and the ongoing military activities added to the uncertainty. Some attendees held signs rejecting the ceasefire, while others mocked the US leadership. Various sentiments regarding the situation were expressed. Nastaran Safaie, a university student, believed in the regime's ultimate triumph. Others expressed skepticism about the upcoming negotiations, with some accusing the US of acting in bad faith. Esmaeili voiced concerns that the negotiations might fail, as did Mahdi Mohaddes, who said he hoped the negotiations wouldn't happen. Mohammad Hossein Bonakdar, expressed worry about Lebanon. These different perspectives showcased the complex range of opinions within Iran, from those celebrating the regime to others fearing the outcome of negotiations and the impact of the ongoing conflict on the region, particularly Lebanon. The memorial gatherings offered a snapshot of the Iranian public's reaction to the death of their leader and the precarious state of the peace efforts, highlighting the deep divisions and uncertainties that persisted in the wake of Khamenei's death and the evolving conflict





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