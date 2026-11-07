Iraola Explains Barcola Tactical Role Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola details Bradley Barcola's versatility and tactical flexibility as the team prepares for a crucial Premier League away match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has clarified the tactical intentions surrounding Bradley Barcola's positioning for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The manager addressed the recent experimentation with the French international in an advanced central role, providing insight into how Barcola's skill set fits into the team's broader strategic framework for the season.

Barcola Central Striker Experiment Details

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has outlined his specific plans for Bradley Barcola ahead of the Premier League trip to Selhurst Park. The France winger moved away from his typical flank role to lead the line centrally during Wednesday's Champions League clash against Fenerbahce. Iraola confirmed that while Barcola remains primarily a wide player, his versatility offers valuable tactical solutions for the squad.

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The decision to deploy Barcola in a central capacity was driven by specific tactical matchups. Iraola explained the thinking behind the experiment during a press conference, noting that he believed Barcola could exploit space behind the opposition's defense. He stated that the player's movement and technical ability made him a significant threat to their centre-backs when positioned in that advanced central zone.

Winger Role And Squad Rotation Strategy

Iraola clarified that Barcola will spend the vast majority of his time in wide areas during the season. The manager emphasized that the player will operate as a winger for 90 per cent of his playing time. Despite this primary designation, Iraola stressed that having multiple options is essential for managing the demands of a long campaign.

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The coach noted that he has previously utilized other players in central roles to provide variety. Iraola referenced his use of Cody Gakpo against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, explaining that these substitutions are often made to introduce a different type of striker when Alexander Isak requires rest or when the team needs to change its attacking dynamic.

Travel Record And Managerial Achievements

Liverpool travel to London seeking a fourth consecutive Premier League away victory this season. The team has demonstrated strong form on the road, having taken 10 of their 15 points in away fixtures so far. Maintaining this unbeaten top-flight record on the road is a key objective as they prepare to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Iraola himself remains unbeaten in all 13 of his Premier League away fixtures in 2026. This impressive run puts him on the verge of joining an elite group of managers with similar records. The Reds will assess their attacking setup carefully as they target three points in this high-stakes London encounter.