Iraola Scouts Options at World Cup Ahead of Liverpool Rebuild

Liverpool's new head coach Andoni Iraola is using the World Cup to evaluate his squad and identify targets, with Florian Wirtz showing promise on the left and Yan Diomande emerging as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement. Virgil van Dijk remains a defensive mainstay, while Cody Gakpo's struggles continue.

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola will use the World Cup as a fact-finding mission on the players he has inherited and to scout potential new signings to refresh a squad that struggled in its Premier League title defence.

As he settles in after succeeding Arne Slot, the Spaniard is closely monitoring the tournament's day four matches. Florian Wirtz, who joined Liverpool for a British record £116m from Bayer Leverkusen, has yet to meet expectations. At 23, finding a settled position is key to unlocking his talent. In Germany's 7-1 win over Curacao, Wirtz thrived on the left, creating the opening goal with a delicate touch.

Analyst Chris Sutton noted he looked sharp, creative, and unburdened. This performance may offer Iraola an alternative to Cody Gakpo, who had a poor season in that role.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk remains a cornerstone for Liverpool and was voted man of the match in the Netherlands' draw with Japan, scoring a header and defending resolutely. Ryan Gravenberch, solid and creative, assisted Van Dijk's goal, marking only the second World Cup goal and assist by Liverpool players since 1966. Gakpo, however, had a subdued match, reverting to predictable patterns that plagued his Liverpool form. The third Dutch player, Gravenberch, offers a positive story.

A major focus for Iraola is replacing Mohamed Salah. RB Leipzig's 19-year-old Yan Diomande, a highly rated winger, impressed with a man-of-the-match display, creating five chances and operating on both flanks, making him a likely target. The World Cup provides Iraola with a global stage to assess both current and future assets as he charts Liverpool's next chapter





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Liverpool Andoni Iraola Florian Wirtz World Cup Virgil Van Dijk Cody Gakpo Yan Diomande Mohamed Salah Transfer Targets

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