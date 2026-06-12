Iraq Pushes to Re‑centralise Oil Exports Amid Hormuz Crisis and Renewed Baghdad‑KRG Cooperation

Facing a dramatic drop in southern oil shipments after the Hormuz crisis, Iraq is accelerating efforts to centralise its hydrocarbon sector and revive the Kirkuk‑Ceyhan pipeline through a fragile partnership with the Kurdish regional government.

Cyril Widdershoven, a senior maritime, energy and geopolitical analyst with Blue Water Strategy, notes that Iraq is attempting to re‑establish federal control over a hydrocarbon sector that has been splintered for decades by war, corruption, militia activity and competing regional interests.

Since early 2026 the Baghdad government has intensified a state‑building campaign aimed at centralising export licences, revenue collection and pipeline infrastructure, especially after the Hormuz crisis highlighted the extreme vulnerability of Iraq's reliance on a single southern export corridor. Before the crisis, Iraq shipped roughly 93 million barrels of crude each month through the Strait of Hormuz; by April 2026 that figure had collapsed to about 10 million barrels, exposing the country to soaring insurance premiums, security threats and a shortage of available tankers.

The stark reduction forced Baghdad to confront a reality long warned by analysts: a diversified export network is essential for economic survival and geopolitical leverage. In response, a renewed cooperation agreement between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has revived the Kirkuk‑Ceyhan pipeline, allowing the north to export 200,000‑250,000 barrels per day with plans to increase volumes in the coming months.

The March 2026 accord is more than a commercial deal; it is a tactical partnership that acknowledges the interdependence of Baghdad's need for alternative routes and Erbil's demand for reliable revenue streams. Joint committees now oversee the flow of money into federal accounts, and both sides have agreed to maintain the northern pipeline as a strategic asset. Yet the arrangement remains fragile.

The KRG continues to press for guarantees on budget transfers, salary payments, trade restrictions and investor protections, while also demanding that militia groups threatening energy facilities be neutralised. Baghdad, on its part, insists that all hydrocarbon revenues ultimately belong to the Iraqi state, a stance that keeps the political tension high despite the mutual benefits of the cooperation. The broader geopolitical picture adds further complexity.

Iran's influence in the south, the presence of armed militias, and unresolved tensions between Baghdad and Erbil all serve as deterrents to foreign investment, even as Iraq holds some of the world's largest oil and gas reserves. International actors such as Turkey, which seeks to restore transit volumes, and the United States, which backs closer federal‑KRG collaboration, are watching the developments closely.

The Ministry of Oil has become a central pillar of Baghdad's reconstruction agenda, with the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) playing a decisive role in consolidating control over the sector. The urgency generated by the Hormuz crisis has catalysed a shift from a purely production‑focused narrative to one centred on sovereignty, state authority and economic resilience.

While the revival of the Kirkuk‑Ceyhan pipeline offers a glimmer of hope, lasting stability will require a deeper political reconciliation, comprehensive security guarantees for energy infrastructure, and a credible legal framework that satisfies both federal and regional stakeholders





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Iraq Oil Sector Baghdad KRG Cooperation Kirkuk Ceyhan Pipeline Hormuz Crisis Energy Geopolitics

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