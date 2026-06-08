Iraqi Kurd Gets Deportation Reprieve from UK Tribunal Despite Drug Convictions and False Asylum Claims

An Upper Tribunal has granted a judicial review to a Kurdish man from Iraq, halting his deportation despite a UK criminal record including a four-year sentence for Class A drug supply. The tribunal found the Home Office wrongly dismissed the risk of torture as an undocumented returnee via Baghdad. The case underscores legal tensions between immigration enforcement and human rights protections for repeat offenders with false identities.

Serwan Jamal Mohammad , a Kurd from Iraq's Halabja region, has secured a deportation reprieve from the UK Upper Tribunal despite a lengthy criminal record and repeated illegal entries.

The case centers on whether his removal would expose him to risks of torture or inhumane treatment, with the tribunal criticizing the Home Office's assessment. The ruling grants a judicial review, arguing the Home Office irrationally concluded there was no realistic prospect of a First-tier Tribunal finding that Mohammad, as an undocumented returnee via Baghdad, would face Article 3 ill-treatment. The tribunal ordered the Home Office to cover 90% of Mohammad's costs.

The story spans nearly two decades, detailing his false asylum claim, criminal convictions including a four-year sentence for supplying Class A drugs, multiple deportations and returns, a marriage in Turkey, and a child born abroad while his wife remains in mainland Europe. The tribunal accepted he faces risks in Baghdad as an undocumented person but found no evidence of an honor crime risk in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Mohammad, born in 1986 in Halabja, first arrived in the UK in November 2006, falsely claiming Iranian nationality and asylum. His nine-year period in the UK, until his first deportation in June 2015, was marked by seven convictions for offenses ranging from sexual assault and driving while uninsured to supplying Class A drugs. The latter resulted in a four-year prison term. During this time, he revealed his true Iraqi Kurdish identity.

After deportation in 2015, he returned illegally in March 2016, claiming asylum based on his father's death, but that claim and appeal were dismissed. He voluntarily returned to Iraq in September 2017 but made further attempts to reach the UK, passing through France in 2019 and returning to Kurdistan in 2020. In September 2021, he traveled to Turkey, married a woman identified as SH, and they attempted to travel across Europe together but became separated.

Mohammad arrived in the UK again in June 2022 and claimed asylum. SH gave birth to their son in March 2023 and remains abroad. The Upper Tribunal's decision, delivered by Judge Hugo Norton-Taylor, focuses on the Home Office's error in discounting the risk of Article 3 ill-treatment (prohibition of torture and inhuman treatment) under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The judge found the Home Office's conclusion irrational because it failed to properly consider that as an undocumented returnee to Iraq, Mohammad would likely be removed via Baghdad, where he would lack documentation and be vulnerable to detention and potential ill-treatment. The tribunal accepted that the Home Office was correct to rule out an honor crime risk in the Kurdistan Region but stressed that the central issue was the risk in Baghdad.

The ruling does not grant asylum but orders a judicial review to reassess the risk, potentially opening a path for Mohammad to remain in the UK if the First-tier Tribunal later finds the risk sufficient. The case highlights complexities in UK immigration law, the weight of criminal history in deportation decisions, and the nuanced application of human rights protections for individuals with false identities and extensive illegal entries





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Deportation Reprieve Upper Tribunal Judicial Review Iraqi Kurd False Asylum Claim Class A Drugs Article 3 Undocumented Returnee Baghdad Home Office Error Serwan Jamal Mohammad Halabja Kurdistan Region Criminal Convictions Repeat Illegal Entry

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