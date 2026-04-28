Iraqi Man Jailed for Setting Fires at Asylum Hotels

Rawand Abdulrahman, 37, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years for arson after deliberately setting fire to two hotels housing asylum seekers in Essex, motivated by a desire for improved accommodation.

An Iraqi man, Rawand Abdulrahman , 37, has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison, with an additional three years on license, for arson recklessly endangering life.

He deliberately set fire to two hotels in Essex, the Phoenix Hotel in North Weald and the Bell Hotel in Epping, causing significant damage estimated in the hundreds of thousands of pounds. Abdulrahman’s actions were motivated by a desperate attempt to be moved to better accommodation, as he felt his current living conditions were akin to imprisonment. The judge emphasized Abdulrahman’s willingness to take extreme measures to achieve his desired outcome, particularly when dissatisfied with the status quo.

The first fire occurred at the Phoenix Hotel on March 28th of the previous year, originating in Abdulrahman’s room and rapidly engulfing an entire wing of the building. Fortunately, swift action by staff in activating the fire alarm prevented any loss of life, though extensive repairs are needed. Abdulrahman was briefly relocated to another hotel before being housed at the Bell Hotel, which had previously been the site of protests following a serious assault.

On April 5th, he ignited mattresses in his room at the Bell Hotel, causing approximately £40,000 worth of damage. Again, no one was injured due to the prompt response. Investigations by the Essex Fire Service confirmed both fires were likely deliberately started, with a significant risk of fatalities had the response been delayed.

During the trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, the jury acquitted Abdulrahman of arson with intent to endanger life, but convicted him on the lesser charge of arson reckless as to whether life was endangered. The defense argued that Abdulrahman was in a state of ‘imposed limbo,’ experiencing extreme uncertainty, frustration, and desperation due to the prolonged asylum process and inability to work.

However, the judge rejected the notion of a spontaneous act, stating that Abdulrahman deliberately initiated the fires to force a relocation. Following his sentence, Abdulrahman is expected to serve two-thirds of his term before being considered for parole, after which deportation is highly probable. The court heard that Abdulrahman had previously been refused asylum in Sweden before arriving in the UK, and his claims of being an Iraqi sheep farmer were unverified





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Arson Asylum Seekers Hotel Fires Essex Rawand Abdulrahman

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