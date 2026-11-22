Transparency International warns illicit flows through Ireland could hit €300bn. The government plans new Cabinet bodies for crypto and stricter anti-money laundering enforcement to protect the funds industry.

Transparency International has issued a stark warning that up to €300billion in illicit funds may be secretly channelled through the Irish financial system by criminal organizations and rogue state actors. This alarming assessment places immense pressure on the Irish Government to overhaul its security architecture and enforcement mechanisms to prevent the country from becoming a global hub for dirty money.

Scale of Illicit Funds and Regulatory Response

The estimated €300billion figure is derived by applying global estimates from the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, which suggest that two to five per cent of global GDP is laundered annually. When applied to Ireland's €6trillion investment fund sector, the third largest in the world, the potential volume of criminal cash becomes staggering.

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Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan is set to seek Cabinet approval this week for significant changes to the national security framework regarding money laundering. Senior Government sources indicate that the strategy includes creating a new Cabinet sub-committee specifically for cryptocurrency, a move designed to tighten oversight over digital assets that have historically been harder to regulate.

Dr Alexander Chance, Transparency International's head of policy and research, emphasized that the combination of Ireland's booming financial sector and historical failures to police it makes the nation an attractive target. He stated that Ireland has a responsibility to ensure that illicit cash from regions blighted by corruption and conflict is not being laundered through its financial institutions.

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Political Criticism and Enforcement Gaps

Social Democrats finance spokesman Cian O'Callaghan has warned that the Government's light-touch regulation threatens tens of thousands of jobs in the financial sector. He argued that the current approach creates a reputational risk that could deter international investment if the country is perceived as a haven for dark money.

Deputy O'Callaghan pointed out that while Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris launched an anti-money laundering strategy in August and updated company ownership registers, the enforcement arm of the state remains critically weak. He noted that the financial intelligence unit and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau are grossly under-resourced to handle the workload.

Specialist Garda units are tasked with investigating approximately 60,000 reports of suspicious transactions each year, yet they operate with just over 20 full-time staff. A senior security source described this specialized unit as not fit for purpose, highlighting a severe disparity between the volume of potential crimes and the capacity to investigate them.

Government Strategy and Future Actions

Tánaiste Simon Harris recently stated that the National Risk Assessment identified twenty sectoral risk assessments, with twelve focused on the financial services sector. The associated action plan includes thirty measures aimed at strengthening compliance, though critics argue these do not address the chronic under-resourcing of enforcement agencies.

Mr Harris announced these strategies to demonstrate that Ireland is strengthening its anti-money laundering framework after years of criticism. The introduction of measures to increase access to company ownership registers came into effect recently, providing greater transparency for corporate structures used to hide beneficial ownership.

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Despite these legislative updates, the lack of resources for investigation remains a primary concern for opposition politicians. The Dublin Bay North TD emphasized that billions are still being funnelled through Ireland, with tens of thousands of cases unexamined due to staffing shortages.

Next Steps and International Implications

Mr Harris and Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan will bring a series of memos to Cabinet next month to further investigate the scale of dirty money in the financial system. The goal is to establish a more robust infrastructure for sharing information and coordinating enforcement efforts across different state agencies.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has developed a resourcing strategy based on the recommendations of the Hamilton report, which is currently under consideration by senior management. This strategy aims to address the operational deficits that have long plagued economic crime investigations.

As the Government moves forward, the focus will remain on balancing the protection of Ireland's status as a major global fund domicile with the need to combat financial crime. The outcome of these Cabinet discussions will determine whether Ireland can effectively neutralize the risks associated with illicit capital flows while maintaining its economic competitiveness.