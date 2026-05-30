Ireland's World Cup Plans in Flux as Star Winger James Lowe Set to Depart

Andy Farrell's preparations for the Rugby World Cup face a major setback with James Lowe expected to leave Leinster, making him ineligible for Ireland. The departure of the experienced winger, a key figure in recent Six Nations successes, could significantly impact Ireland's title aspirations.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is preparing his squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup , but he may have to do so without a key long-term player, James Lowe .

Reports indicate that Lowe, who has been a mainstay in the Irish backline, is set to leave Leinster and the Irish setup at the end of the season due to stalled contract negotiations. This potential departure comes as a significant blow to Ireland's World Cup preparations, as Lowe has been an integral part of the team's recent success.

Lowe, a New Zealand-born winger, joined Leinster in 2017 and enjoyed a highly successful nine-year tenure, winning five United Rugby Championship titles and a Champions Cup. After completing his three-year residency, he debuted for Ireland in November 2020 against Wales and has since earned 45 caps. His try-scoring ability and defensive prowess made him a regular selection under Farrell.

He also achieved the honor of becoming a British and Irish Lion during the 2025 tour of Australia, which was led by Farrell. The timing of Lowe's likely exit is particularly surprising given the proximity to the World Cup and the fact that Farrell has already begun detailed squad planning. Under Ireland's selection policy, only players contracted to an Irish province are eligible for national team selection.

Therefore, if Lowe moves to a club outside the Irish system-such as a team in France's Top 14, England's Premiership, or Japan's top league-he would effectively end his international career with Ireland. This would mark the end of an era not only for Lowe but also for a generation of players including Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park, who are also approaching the later stages of their careers.

Fans will remember Lowe for his contributions to two Six Nations championships and three Triple Crowns. While the specific destination for Lowe remains unknown, his move would represent a major loss for Irish rugby at a critical time. Farrell will now need to identify or develop a replacement capable of filling the void left by such an experienced and proven performer. The situation underscores the challenges national teams face in retaining talent amidst the global rugby market's financial attractions.

For Ireland, the focus will shift to ensuring depth and continuity as they aim to translate their strong recent record into a deep World Cup run next year





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Rugby Ireland James Lowe Andy Farrell Leinster World Cup Six Nations British And Irish Lions

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