Former IRGC commander Saied Reza Ameli will address a London conference on Islamophobia despite his role in Iran's hijab crackdown and ongoing UK charity regulatory inquiries.

A former commander within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at a major conference in London, despite his central role in enforcing strict dress codes that triggered widespread unrest and deaths in Iran. Saied Reza Ameli has been confirmed as one of the principal speakers for the thirteenth annual gathering organized by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

The event, titled Artificial Intelligence and Islamophobia, is set to take place on December 13, with Ameli participating remotely. This announcement has drawn significant attention given Ameli's history as the secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution between 2019 and 2023, a period during which harsher guidelines regarding the compulsory wearing of the hijab were established.

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Ameli's Role in Hijab Enforcement

Ameli served as the secretary for Iran's Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution from 2019 until 2023. During this tenure, he was instrumental in drafting the rigorous guidance that mandated strict adherence to hijab laws for women across the country. This policy framework set the stage for intensified enforcement actions by state authorities.

It was specifically during Ameli's time in this leadership position that the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued direct commands to the Iran's morality police in July 2022. The directive instructed officers to actively identify and penalize women who were failing to wear their headscarves properly, a move that escalated tensions significantly.

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Origins of Nationwide Protests

The strict enforcement of these dress codes culminated in a tragic event in September 2022 that sparked nationwide demonstrations. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died while in the custody of the morality police after being arrested for alleged inappropriate dress. Her death became a catalyst for massive protests across Iran.

These nationwide demonstrations were met with severe force by security agencies. Reports indicate that at least 476 protestors were killed by security forces during the ensuing unrest, marking one of the deadliest periods of civil dissent in recent Iranian history. The events remain a pivotal point in the country's modern social history.

IRGC Background and Sanctions

Ameli's military career extends back several decades, having joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 1980. He previously served as the Deputy Commander of the Imam Sadeq Brigade within the IRGC's Seyed-al-Shohada Division from 1997 to 1999. His service history includes working under Ali Fazli during the Iran-Iraq war.

United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) has provided details on Ameli's military connections. Ali Fazli, a former head of the IRGC's Seyyed al-Shohada Corps in Tehran Province, was later sanctioned by the UK government. These sanctions were imposed due to his role in overseeing police, Basij, and IRGC crackdowns on civilians during the 2009 unrest, which resulted in hundreds of murders and thousands of imprisonments.

Charity Commission Investigation

The organization hosting Ameli, the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), is currently under scrutiny by UK regulators. The IHRC is funded by a charity known as the Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust (IHRCT), which is based in the same building in Wembley, northwest London. The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into the trust due to concerns about its relationship with the non-charitable IHRC.

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A Charity Commission spokeswoman stated that the regulator has previously engaged with the Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust, offering regulatory advice regarding its ties to the IHRC. The inquiry remains ongoing as authorities investigate potential breaches of charitable standards.

Ameli's Leadership in IHRC

Saied Reza Ameli is not merely a guest speaker but a foundational figure in the IHRC. He founded the organization in 1997 and served as the director of its Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2022. He continues to hold influence within the group as co-director alongside Massoud Shadjareh.

Shadjareh has faced controversy for his past statements. In January 2020, he praised the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike, describing him as a martyr during a meeting at the Islamic Centre of England. The centre received an official warning from the Charity Commission in 2020 and is now also subject to a statutory inquiry.

Conference Themes and AI Allegations

The current year's conference theme focuses on the challenges and implications of artificial intelligence on the lived experiences of Muslims. The IHRC website describes political and policy consequences associated with these technological advancements. Speakers are expected to address how AI intersects with geopolitical conflicts.

Descriptions on the IHRC website have referred to the situation in Gaza as the world's first AI-assisted genocide. The organization alleges that Israeli authorities have used artificial intelligence to collect data and target Gaza, maximizing casualties among women and children. They further speculate that western nations are learning from Israel's methods to use AI for identifying protesters and referring them to law enforcement.