Iris Law and Amelia Gray Hamlin Channel Edgy Glamour in Black Leather Photoshoot

Models Iris Law and Amelia Gray Hamlin showcased bold fashion statements in Manhattan, striking poses during a photoshoot heavily featuring black leather. Law, daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, donned multiple chic leather jacket looks, while Hamlin impressed in a long leather trench coat. The photoshoot highlights their growing influence in the fashion industry, with Law also recently featured in a Victoria's Secret Pink swimwear campaign and gracing major fashion shows.

Fashion's next generation took center stage as Iris Law and Amelia Gray Hamlin were spotted radiating confidence during a high- fashion photoshoot in the bustling heart of Manhattan on Friday. Both models embraced a commanding aesthetic, showcasing striking ensembles centered around the timeless allure of black leather .

Iris, the 25-year-old daughter of acclaimed actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, exuded undeniable charisma as she moved through a series of outfits, each featuring a chic leather jacket as its anchor. In one striking look, she masterfully combined her leather jacket with a sleek black bralette, a sophisticated black pleated skirt, and razor-sharp black stilettos, creating a powerful and edgy silhouette. Demonstrating her versatility and keen fashion sense, Iris presented an alternative ensemble that highlighted a different facet of her style. This look saw her layering her signature leather jacket over a classic striped jumper, a combination that felt both contemporary and effortlessly cool. She paired this with a pair of flattering flared trousers that emphasized her long legs, and completed the outfit with gravity-defying towering heels, adding a touch of glamour and height. Meanwhile, Amelia, 24, captivated with her own interpretation of the leather trend. She modeled a dramatic, long black leather trench coat, an iconic piece that exuded an air of mystery and sophistication. This luxurious coat was layered elegantly over a simple yet chic black top, creating a harmonious and understated base. Her ensemble was further elevated by a pair of impeccably tailored black flared trousers that echoed Iris's choice, ensuring a cohesive and stylish narrative between the two models. Towering black heels added the final polish to Amelia's look, along with a statement animal-printed handbag that provided a playful and eye-catching contrast to the predominantly black palette. The juxtaposition of textures and the bold use of leather underscored the confident and modern direction of their individual styles. The dynamic pairing of Iris and Amelia during this Manhattan photoshoot underscored their rising prominence in the fashion industry. Their ability to effortlessly embody different facets of style, while united by a shared appreciation for bold silhouettes and luxurious materials, made for a compelling visual narrative. Their presence together in such a high-profile setting signaled their continued influence and their status as fashion muses for a new era, hinting at future collaborations and individual achievements. Iris Law has been exceptionally busy this year, already making waves in the modeling world. Earlier in the year, she showcased her enviable physique in a vibrant blue bikini as part of a new Victoria's Secret Pink swimwear campaign. As the face of this new range, Iris was photographed in a striking tie-dye blue triangle bikini, adorned with a delicate floral pattern and a charming ruffled hemline. The design of the skimpy two-piece, featuring low-rise briefs, perfectly accentuated Iris's toned abdomen, revealing the results of her dedication to fitness as she posed for the camera. The campaign shoot itself was set against the backdrop of crystal-clear turquoise waters, where Iris was seen with her hair styled in a sleek, wet-look finish, enhancing the summery and tropical vibe of the collection. The Victoria's Secret Pink Frankies Bikinis Swim Collaboration campaign was made available on the designer's UK website in early March, with a wider rollout in selected stores across the country later in the month. Beyond her work with Victoria's Secret, Iris has also been gracing high-fashion runways and campaigns. She recently modeled for Casablanca's new Resort 26 collection, further solidifying her position as a sought-after model. Her impressive career trajectory includes a memorable catwalk debut for the iconic lingerie giant Victoria's Secret last year. On that prestigious occasion, she shared the runway with a constellation of modeling stars, including sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Lila Moss, a testament to her rapidly growing influence in the elite fashion circles. The Daily Mail previously reported on a specific post-event indulgence for Iris following her appearance at a major lingerie show. The report exclusively revealed her desire for very particular sweet treats, a request that led to her assistants embarking on a frantic city-wide search. It is understood that she tasked her team with locating specific cookies from a renowned bakery and procuring smoothies from another establishment, highlighting a detail that offered a glimpse into the personal side of her demanding professional life and her discerning tastes. Iris has also been candid about her personal approach to style, sharing her philosophy in an interview with Vogue Espana. She articulated her commitment to dressing for herself, stating, I don't dress for anyone, I just try to feel good and be comfortable. I let myself be carried away by how I am in an intuitive way, even if it's not what is understood as chic or cool. Her style evolution was also a topic of discussion, as she admitted, I have gone through many phases: more feminine, more androgynous... I like to change; every day is different. This statement reflects a fluid and adaptable sense of self-expression through fashion. Furthermore, Iris has openly discussed her struggles with anxiety and how she utilizes exercise as a positive and constructive coping mechanism. She shared, I love lifting weights; I think it's great for maintaining hormonal balance and it also helps me sleep better. In general, I've noticed a big change in controlling my anxiety, also since I started running. This personal insight underscores her holistic approach to well-being, linking physical activity to mental health and overall balance, showcasing a relatable and inspiring aspect of her public persona





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Iris Law Amelia Gray Hamlin Fashion Photoshoot Black Leather Modeling

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